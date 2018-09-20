ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

September 20, 2018

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the “Company”) has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on September 17, 2018 in respect of the second quarter of 2018, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and now held in a Share Plan Account. Further information about the annual bonus and employee share plans can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of dividend shares acquired Purchase price per Share Ben van Beurden 17 September 2018 RDSA 373.30 EUR 28.10 Jessica Uhl 17 September 2018 RDSA 130.55 EUR 28.10 John Abbott 17 September 2018 RDSB 1,949.86 GBP 25.17 Harry Brekelmans 17 September 2018 RDSA 1,408.15 EUR 28.10 Andrew Brown 17 September 2018 RDSB 2,162.08 GBP 25.17 Ronan Cassidy 17 September 2018 RDSB 788.70 GBP 25.17 Donny Ching 17 September 2018 RDSA 1,021.00 EUR 28.10 Maarten Wetselaar 17 September 2018 RDSA 123.58 EUR 28.10

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ben Last Name(s) van Beurden 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus. Currency EUR Price 28.10 Volume 373.30 Total 10,489.73 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

373.30

28.10

10,489.73 Date of transaction 17/09/2018 Place of transaction Amsterdam

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Jessica Last Name(s) Uhl 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus. Currency EUR Price 28.10 Volume 130.55 Total 3,668.46 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

130.55

28.10

3,668.46 Date of transaction 17/09/2018 Place of transaction Amsterdam

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) John Last Name(s) Abbott 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Downstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and shares previously vested under employee share plans Currency GBP Price 25.17 Volume 1,949.86 Total 49,077.98 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

1,949.86

25.17

49,077.98 Date of transaction 17/09/2018 Place of transaction London

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Harry Last Name(s) Brekelmans 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects & Technology Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and shares previously vested under employee share plans Currency EUR Price 28.10 Volume 1,408.15 Total 39,569.02 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

1,408.15

28.10

39,569.02 Date of transaction 17/09/2018 Place of transaction Amsterdam

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Andrew Last Name(s) Brown 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Upstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and shares previously vested under employee share plans Currency GBP Price 25.17 Volume 2,162.08 Total 54,419.55 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

2,162.08

25.17

54,419.55 Date of transaction 17/09/2018 Place of transaction London

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ronan Last Name(s) Cassidy 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and shares previously vested under employee share plans Currency GBP Price 25.17 Volume 788.70 Total 19,851.58 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

788.70

25.17

19,851.58 Date of transaction 17/09/2018 Place of transaction London

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Donny Last Name(s) Ching 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Legal Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and shares previously vested under employee share plans Currency EUR Price 28.10 Volume 1,021.00 Total 28,690.10 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

1,021.00

28.10

28,690.10 Date of transaction 17/09/2018 Place of transaction Amsterdam