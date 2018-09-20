Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/20/2018 | 07:00pm CEST

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

September 20, 2018

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the “Company”) has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on September 17, 2018 in respect of the second quarter of 2018, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and now held in a Share Plan Account. Further information about the annual bonus and employee share plans can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 (www.shell.com/annualreport). 

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of dividend shares acquired Purchase price per Share
Ben van Beurden 17 September 2018 RDSA                       373.30  EUR 28.10
Jessica Uhl 17 September 2018 RDSA                       130.55  EUR 28.10
John Abbott 17 September 2018 RDSB                    1,949.86  GBP 25.17
Harry Brekelmans 17 September 2018 RDSA                    1,408.15  EUR 28.10
Andrew Brown 17 September 2018 RDSB                    2,162.08  GBP 25.17
Ronan Cassidy 17 September 2018 RDSB                       788.70  GBP 25.17
Donny Ching 17 September 2018 RDSA                    1,021.00  EUR 28.10
Maarten Wetselaar 17 September 2018 RDSA                       123.58  EUR 28.10

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke 

Deputy Company Secretary

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ben
Last Name(s) van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus.
Currency EUR
Price 28.10
Volume 373.30
Total 10,489.73
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
373.30
28.10
10,489.73
Date of transaction 17/09/2018
Place of transaction Amsterdam

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Jessica
Last Name(s) Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus.
Currency EUR
Price 28.10
Volume 130.55
Total 3,668.46
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
130.55
28.10
3,668.46
Date of transaction 17/09/2018
Place of transaction Amsterdam

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) John
Last Name(s) Abbott
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and shares previously vested under employee share plans
Currency GBP
Price 25.17
Volume 1,949.86
Total 49,077.98
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
1,949.86
25.17
49,077.98
Date of transaction 17/09/2018
Place of transaction London

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Harry
Last Name(s) Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and shares previously vested under employee share plans
Currency EUR
Price 28.10
Volume 1,408.15
Total 39,569.02
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
1,408.15
28.10
39,569.02
Date of transaction 17/09/2018
Place of transaction Amsterdam

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Andrew
Last Name(s) Brown
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and shares previously vested under employee share plans
Currency GBP
Price 25.17
Volume 2,162.08
Total 54,419.55
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,162.08
25.17
54,419.55
Date of transaction 17/09/2018
Place of transaction London

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ronan
Last Name(s) Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and shares previously vested under employee share plans
Currency GBP
Price 25.17
Volume 788.70
Total 19,851.58
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
788.70
25.17
19,851.58
Date of transaction 17/09/2018
Place of transaction London

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Donny
Last Name(s) Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and shares previously vested under employee share plans
Currency EUR
Price 28.10
Volume 1,021.00
Total 28,690.10
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
1,021.00
28.10
28,690.10
Date of transaction 17/09/2018
Place of transaction Amsterdam

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Maarten
Last Name(s) Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus.
Currency EUR
Price 28.10
Volume 123.58
Total 3,472.60
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
123.58
28.10
3,472.60
Date of transaction 17/09/2018
Place of transaction Amsterdam

© PRNewswire 2018
