ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

0
02/05/2019 | 07:28am EST

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

February 5, 2019

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”), subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.

LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN
PDMR DATE OF AWARD SHARE TYPE NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED
Ben van Beurden February 1, 2019 RDSA 194,625
Jessica Uhl February 1, 2019 RDS.A 49,927
John Abbott February 1, 2019 RDSB 55,000
Harry Brekelmans February 1, 2019 RDSA 55,000
Andrew Brown February 1, 2019 RDSB 55,000
Ronan Cassidy February 1, 2019 RDSB 47,000
Donny Ching February 1, 2019 RDSA 41,000
Maarten Wetselaar February 1, 2019 RDSA 55,000

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke                                              

Deputy Company Secretary                                       

ENQUIRIES                                                     

Shell Media Relations                                                 

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550                     

Shell Investor Relations                               

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540                                          

United States: +1 832 337 2034                               

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70   

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ben
Last Name(s) van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price 27.20
Volume 194,625
Total 5,293,800.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
194,625
27.20
5,293,800.00
Date of transaction February 1, 2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Jessica
Last Name(s) Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)
Identification Code US7802592060
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency USD
Price 62.84
Volume 49,927
Total 3,137,412.68
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
49,927
62.84
3,137,412.68
Date of transaction February 1, 2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) John
Last Name(s) Abbott
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price 23.85
Volume 55,000
Total 1,311,750.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
55,000
23.85
1,311,750.00
Date of transaction February 1, 2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Harry
Last Name(s) Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price 27.20
Volume 55,000
Total 1,496,000.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
55,000
27.20
1,496,000.00
Date of transaction February 1, 2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Andrew
Last Name(s) Brown
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price 23.85
Volume 55,000
Total 1,311,750.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
55,000
23.85
1,311,750.00
Date of transaction February 1, 2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ronan
Last Name(s) Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price 23.85
Volume 47,000
Total 1,120,950.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
47,000
23.85
1,120,950.00
Date of transaction February 1, 2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Donny
Last Name(s) Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price 27.20
Volume 41,000
Total 1,115,200.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
41,000
27.20
1,115,200.00
Date of transaction February 1, 2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Maarten
Last Name(s) Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price 27.20
Volume 55,000
Total 1,496,000.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
55,000
27.20
1,496,000.00
Date of transaction February 1, 2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

© PRNewswire 2019
