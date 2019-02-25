ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Log in
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

February 25, 2019

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares as set out below. Following shareholder approval of the Directors’ Remuneration Policy at the 2017 Annual General Meeting, the Deferred Bonus Plan was removed and 50% of the PDMR’s annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares.  Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after PDMRs leave employment.

The Directors’ Remuneration Policy can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 (www.shell.com/annualreport ).

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of shares delivered
Ben van Beurden February 22, 2019 RDSA 28,045
Jessica Uhl February 22, 2019 RDSA 14,490
Harry Brekelmans February 22, 2019 RDSA 9,676
Andrew Brown February 22, 2019 RDSB 13,059
Ronan Cassidy February 22, 2019 RDSB 7,537
Donny Ching February 22, 2019 RDSA 7,965
Maarten Wetselaar February 22, 2019 RDSA 12,976

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES         

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ben
Last Name(s) van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency EUR
Price 27.75
Volume 28,045
Total 778,248.75
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
28,045
27.75
778,248.75
Date of transaction 22/02/2019
Place of transaction Amsterdam

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Jessica
Last Name(s) Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency EUR
Price 27.75
Volume 14,490
Total 402,097.50
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
14,490
27.75
402,097.50
Date of transaction 22/02/2019
Place of transaction Amsterdam

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Harry
Last Name(s) Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency EUR
Price 27.75
Volume 9,676
Total 268,509.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 9,676
27.75
268,509.00
Date of transaction 22/02/2019
Place of transaction Amsterdam

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Andrew
Last Name(s) Brown
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency GBP
Price 24.19
Volume 13,059
Total 315,897.21
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 13,059
24.19
315,897.21
Date of transaction 22/02/2019
Place of transaction London

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ronan
Last Name(s) Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency GBP
Price 24.19
Volume 7,537
Total 182,320.03
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
7,537
24.19
182,320.03
Date of transaction 22/02/2019
Place of transaction London

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Donny
Last Name(s) Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency EUR
Price 27.75
Volume 7,965
Total 221,028.75
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 7,965
27.75
221,028.75
Date of transaction 22/02/2019
Place of transaction Amsterdam

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Maarten
Last Name(s) Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
.
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency EUR
Price 27.75
Volume 12,976
Total 360,084.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
12,976
27.75
360,084.00
Date of transaction 22/02/2019
Place of transaction Amsterdam

