11:41aROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08:39aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : OPL 245 RDS plc informed of DPP preparing to prosecute
AQ
03/02Nigerian Oil Deal Entangles Shell -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

0
03/04/2019 | 11:41am EST

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

March 4, 2019

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc as set out  below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2016 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) and the Deferred Bonus Plan (“DBP”).

Details of the LTIP and DBP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN
PDMR VESTING DATE SHARE TYPE NUMBER OF SHARES VESTED
Ben van Beurden March 1, 2019 RDSA 556,406
Jessica Uhl March 1, 2019 RDS.A 32,501
John Abbott March 1, 2019 RDSB 117,192
Harry Brekelmans March 1, 2019 RDSA 117,732
Andrew Brown March 1, 2019 RDSB 117,192
Ronan Cassidy March 1, 2019 RDSB 98,442
Donny Ching March 1, 2019 RDSA 84,767
Maarten Wetselaar March 1, 2019 RDSA 117,732

   

DEFERRED BONUS PLAN
PDMR VESTING DATE SHARE TYPE NUMBER OF SHARES VESTED
Ben van Beurden March 1, 2019 RDSA 107,791
John Abbott March 1, 2019 RDSB 43,315
Harry Brekelmans March 1, 2019 RDSA 34,031
Andrew Brown March 1, 2019 RDSB 33,760
Donny Ching March 1, 2019 RDSA 26,478

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ben
Last Name(s) van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 556,406
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
556,406
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 1, 2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Uhl
Last Name(s) Jessica
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)
Identification Code US7802592060
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency USD
Price NIL
Volume 32,501
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
32,501
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 1, 2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) John
Last Name(s) Abbott
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price NIL
Volume 117,192
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
117,192
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 1, 2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Harry
Last Name(s) Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects and Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 117,732
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
117,732
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 1, 2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Andrew
Last Name(s) Brown
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price NIL
Volume 117,192
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
117,192
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 1, 2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ronan
Last Name(s) Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price NIL
Volume 98,442
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
98,442
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 1, 2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Donny
Last Name(s) Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 84,767
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
84,767
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 1, 2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Maarten
Last Name(s) Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 117,732
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
117,732
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 1, 2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ben
Last Name(s) van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 107,791
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
107,791
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 1, 2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) John
Last Name(s) Abbott
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP)
Currency GBP
Price NIL
Volume 43,315
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
43,315
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 1, 2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Harry
Last Name(s) Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects and Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 34,031
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
34,031
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 1, 2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Andrew
Last Name(s) Brown
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP)
Currency GBP
Price NIL
Volume 33,760
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
33,760
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 1, 2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Donny
Last Name(s) Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 26,478
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
26,478
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 1, 2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

© PRNewswire 2019
