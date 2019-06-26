Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Dutch Shell Plc    RDSB   GB00B03MM408

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSB)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/26 06:43:08 am
2622.75 GBp   +0.62%
06:24aROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06/24ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/24ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 06:24am EDT

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

June 26, 2019

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 24, 2019 in respect of the first quarter of 2019, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired notional dividend shares under the Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") as applicable, as set out below. Details of the LTIP and DBP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F ended December 31, 2018 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of notional dividend shares acquired Price per Share
Ben van Beurden 24 June 2019 RDSA                     9,857.08  EUR 28.88
Jessica Uhl 24 June 2019 RDS.A                     2,375.92  USD 65.86
John Abbott 24 June 2019 RDSB                     2,739.00  GBP 25.99
Harry Brekelmans 24 June 2019 RDSA                     2,745.84  EUR 28.88
Andrew Brown 24 June 2019 RDSB                     2,749.74  GBP 25.99
Ronan Cassidy 24 June 2019 RDSB                     2,283.60  GBP 25.99
Donny Ching 24 June 2019 RDSA                     2,073.78  EUR 28.88
Maarten Wetselaar 24 June 2019 RDSA                     2,764.04  EUR 28.88

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ben
Last Name(s) van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
Currency EUR
Price 28.88
Volume 9,857.08
Total 284,672.47
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
9,857.08
28.88
284,672.47
Date of transaction 24/06/2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Jessica
Last Name(s) Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)
Identification Code US7802592060
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency USD
Price 65.86
Volume 2,375.92
Total 156,478.09
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,375.92
65.86
156,478.09
Date of transaction 24/06/2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) John
Last Name(s) Abbott
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
Currency GBP
Price 25.99
Volume 2,739.00
Total 71,186.61
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,739.00
25.99
71,186.61
Date of transaction 24/06/2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Harry
Last Name(s) Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
Currency EUR
Price 28.88
Volume 2,745.84
Total 79,299.86
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,745.84
28.88
79,299.86
Date of transaction 24/06/2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Andrew
Last Name(s) Brown
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
Currency GBP
Price 25.99
Volume 2,749.74
Total 71,465.74
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,749.74
25.99
71,465.74
Date of transaction 24/06/2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ronan
Last Name(s) Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
Currency GBP
Price 25.99
Volume 2,283.60
Total 59,350.76
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,283.60
25.99
59,350.76
Date of transaction 24/06/2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Donny
Last Name(s) Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
Currency EUR
Price 28.88
Volume 2,073.78
Total 59,890.77
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,073.78
28.88
59,890.77
Date of transaction 24/06/2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Maarten
Last Name(s) Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
Currency EUR
Price 28.88
Volume 2,764.04
Total 79,825.48
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,764.04
28.88
79,825.48
Date of transaction 24/06/2019
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
06:24aROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06/24ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/24ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/24ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : More Companies Link Executive Pay to Sustainability Targets ..
DJ
06/24Sin Stocks' Seek Atonement -- Journal Report
DJ
06/22ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : 10 feared dead as SPDC pipeline explodes in Rivers
AQ
06/22$1.3BN MALABU OIL SCANDAL : Italy Protests Swiss Delay in Releasing Evidence aga..
AQ
06/21ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Protecting U.S. coastal communities from sea level rise will..
AQ
06/21ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/21ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About