Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Dutch Shell Plc    RDSB   GB00B03MM408

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 12:52pm EDT

Transaction in Own Shares

22 May 2019

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 22 May 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase Number of “A” shares purchased Highest price paid
(GBp)		 Lowest price paid
(GBp)		 Volume weighted average price paid per share
(GBp)		 Venue
22 May 2019 1,000,000 2,559.50 2,536.50 2,547.78 LSE
22 May 2019 250,000 2,559.00 2,536.50 2,547.69 BATS (BXE)
22 May 2019 150,000 2,559.00 2,536.50 2,547.68 Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the fourth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fourth tranche of its share buyback programme on May 2, 2019.

In respect of this programme, J.P. Morgan Securities plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from May 2, 2019 up to and including July 29, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by J.P. Morgan Securities plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/891431/22052019_Shell_RNS_JPM.pdf

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 

United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
12:52pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10:20aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell launches e-fluids to optimise electric vehicle perform..
AQ
08:39aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell's First Solar-Powered Retailer Opens in Ankara
AQ
05/21ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Nigeria Paid FG N366bn In 2018 – SNEPCo MD
AQ
05/21ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell venture arm invests in AI-based car-damage spotter Rav..
AQ
05/21ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Reports 10% Votes Cast Against Director Pay
DJ
05/21ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Result of Annual General Meeting
PR
05/21ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Result of AGM
PR
05/21Argentina Awards Hydrocarbon Exploration Rights in 18 Offshore Areas
AQ
05/21ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Oil Production Set to Begin in Ogoni by October
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About