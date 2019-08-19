Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Dutch Shell Plc    RDSB   GB00B03MM408

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 12:41pm EDT

Transaction in Own Shares

August 19, 2019

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on August 19, 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase Number of "A" shares purchased Highest price paid Lowest price paid Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue
19 August 2019  1,147,004  2,327.50 GBp 2,296.50 GBp  2,314.46 GBp LSE
19 August 2019  328,265  2,327.50 GBp 2,297.50 GBp  2,314.48 GBp BATS (BXE)
19 August 2019  236,547  2,327.50 GBp 2,296.50 GBp  2,314.49 GBp Chi-X (CXE)
19 August 2019  190,593  25.4300 EUR 25.1000 EUR  25.2990 EUR BATS (BXE)
19 August 2019  90,574  25.4300 EUR 25.1050 EUR  25.2974 EUR Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the fifth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fifth tranche of its share buyback programme on August 1, 2019.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from August 1, 2019 up to and including October 28, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962400/2019_08_19_transaction_in_own_shares_full.pdf

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 

United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
12:41pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04:49aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Launches EV Recharging Service in Singapore
DJ
02:13aShell debuts electric vehicle chargers in Singapore, first in Southeast Asia
RE
08/16ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/16ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/15LONDON MARKETS: British Stocks Stumble For Second Day On U.S.-China Contagion..
DJ
08/15ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell considers solar panels to power Singapore refinery sit..
AQ
08/15ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 'B' : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/14ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/14ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group