Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Dutch Shell Plc    RDSB   GB00B03MM408

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSB)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/01 09:44:05 am
2627.5 GBp   +1.80%
09:24aROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Board Committee Changes
PR
07:12aROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Board Committee Changes
PR
07:07aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Oil Giants Shell and Exxon Mobil Eye Somalia
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Board Committee Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 09:24am EDT

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces the following changes to the membership of the Board Committees:

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Ann Godbehere, a Non-executive director, has been appointed Chair of the Audit Committee with effect from July 1, 2019. Ann succeeds Euleen Goh in this role following confirmation from Euleen that she will stand down from this committee, on June 30, having served as a Committee member since September 2014, and Chair of this committee since January 2016.

NOMINATION AND SUCESSION COMMITTEE

Euleen Goh, a Non-executive Director, has been appointed a member of the Nomination and Succession Committee, with effect July 1, 2019.

Following these changes, the membership of each of the Board Committees will be as follows:

 

COMMITTEE

MEMBERSHIP

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Ann Godbehere (Chair)
Roberto Setubal
Gerrit Zalm

CORPORATE AND SOCIAL
RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

Sir Nigel Sheinwald (Chair)
Neil Carson
Catherine Hughes
Linda Stuntz

NOMINATION AND SUCCESSION
COMMITTEE

Charles Holliday (Chair)
Euleen Goh
Gerard Kleisterlee
Linda Stuntz

REMUNERATION
COMMITTEE

Gerard Kleisterlee (Chair)
Neil Carson
Catherine Hughes
Sir Nigel Sheinwald
Gerrit Zalm

 

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
Royal Dutch Shell plc
July 1, 2019

ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44-20-7934-5550

Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-4540
United States: +1-832-337-2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-board-committee-changes-300878536.html

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
09:24aROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Board Committee Changes
PR
07:12aROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Board Committee Changes
PR
07:07aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Oil Giants Shell and Exxon Mobil Eye Somalia
AQ
06/28OML 25 PROTEST : Shell seeks peace with host communities
AQ
06/28ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/28ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/27PIERIDAE ENERGY : Shell sells Foothills sour gas assets to Pieridae Energy Limit..
AQ
06/26ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell expresses readiness for peaceful resolution of dispute..
AQ
06/26ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Pieridae Energy buying Shell Alberta natural gas assets to f..
AQ
06/26ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About