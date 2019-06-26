Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Dutch Shell Plc    RDSB   GB00B03MM408

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 05:23pm BST

LONDON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 24, 2019 in respect of the first quarter of 2019, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 (www.shell.com/annualreport).


 

PDMR

Date Acquired

Share
Type

Number of
dividend shares
acquired

Purchase price
per Share

Ben van Beurden

24 June 2019

RDSA

712.83

 EUR 29.00

Jessica Uhl

24 June 2019

RDSA

311.33

 EUR 29.00

John Abbott

24 June 2019

RDSB

3,350.85

 GBP 25.99

Harry Brekelmans

24 June 2019

RDSA

2,502.25

 EUR 29.00

Andrew Brown

24 June 2019

RDSB

2,544.96

 GBP 25.99

Ronan Cassidy

24 June 2019

RDSB

1,658.96

 GBP 25.99

Donny Ching

24 June 2019

RDSA

1,869.93

 EUR 29.00

Maarten Wetselaar

24 June 2019

RDSA

281.04

 EUR 29.00


The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ben

Last Name(s)

van Beurden

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the
annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share
plans and held in a Share Plan Account.

Currency

EUR

Price

29.00

Volume

712.83

Total

20,672.07

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

712.83

29.00

20,672.07

Date of transaction

24/06/2019

Place of transaction

Amsterdam

 


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Jessica

Last Name(s)

Uhl

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the
annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share
plans and held in a Share Plan Account.

Currency

EUR

Price

29.00

Volume

311.33

Total

9,028.57

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

311.33

29.00

9,028.57

Date of transaction

24/06/2019

Place of transaction

Amsterdam

 


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

John

Last Name(s)

Abbott

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Downstream Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

B ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MM408

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the
annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share
plans and held in a Share Plan Account.

Currency

GBP

Price

25.99

Volume

3,350.85

Total

87,088.59

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

3,350.85

25.99

87,088.59

Date of transaction

24/06/2019

Place of transaction

London

 


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Harry

Last Name(s)

Brekelmans

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Projects & Technology Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the
annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share
plans and held in a Share Plan Account.

Currency

EUR

Price

29.00

Volume

2,502.25

Total

72,565.25

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

2,502.25

29.00

72,565.25

Date of transaction

24/06/2019

Place of transaction

Amsterdam

 


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Andrew

Last Name(s)

Brown

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Upstream Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

B ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MM408

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the
annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share
plans and held in a Share Plan Account.

Currency

GBP

Price

25.99

Volume

2,544.96

Total

66,143.51

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

2,544.96

25.99

66,143.51

Date of transaction

24/06/2019

Place of transaction

London

 


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ronan

Last Name(s)

Cassidy

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

B ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MM408

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the
annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share
plans and held in a Share Plan Account.

Currency

GBP

Price

25.99

Volume

1,658.96

Total

43,116.37

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

1,658.96

25.99

43,116.37

Date of transaction

24/06/2019

Place of transaction

London

 


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Donny

Last Name(s)

Ching

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Legal Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the
annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share
plans and held in a Share Plan Account.

Currency

EUR

Price

29.00

Volume

1,869.93

Total

54,227.97

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

1,869.93

29.00

54,227.97

Date of transaction

24/06/2019

Place of transaction

Amsterdam

 


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Maarten

Last Name(s)

Wetselaar

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Integrated Gas and New Energies Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the
annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share
plans and held in a Share Plan Account.

Currency

EUR

Price

29.00

Volume

281.04

Total

8,150.16

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

281.04

29.00

8,150.16

Date of transaction

24/06/2019

Place of transaction

Amsterdam


ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44-20-7934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-4540
United States: +1-832-337-2034

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-notification-and-public-disclosure-in-accordance-with-the-requirements-of-the-eu-market-abuse-regulation-of-transactions-by-persons-discharging-managerial-responsibilities-300875509.html

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
05:37pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05:23pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With th..
PR
11:24aROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06/24ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/24ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/24ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : More Companies Link Executive Pay to Sustainability Targets ..
DJ
06/24Sin Stocks' Seek Atonement -- Journal Report
DJ
06/23ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : 10 feared dead as SPDC pipeline explodes in Rivers
AQ
06/22$1.3BN MALABU OIL SCANDAL : Italy Protests Swiss Delay in Releasing Evidence aga..
AQ
06/21ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Protecting U.S. coastal communities from sea level rise will..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About