|
Royal Dutch Shell plc: Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
06/26/2019 | 05:23pm BST
LONDON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 24, 2019 in respect of the first quarter of 2019, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
PDMR
Date Acquired
Share
Type
Number of
dividend shares
acquired
Purchase price
per Share
Ben van Beurden
24 June 2019
RDSA
712.83
EUR 29.00
Jessica Uhl
24 June 2019
RDSA
311.33
EUR 29.00
John Abbott
24 June 2019
RDSB
3,350.85
GBP 25.99
Harry Brekelmans
24 June 2019
RDSA
2,502.25
EUR 29.00
Andrew Brown
24 June 2019
RDSB
2,544.96
GBP 25.99
Ronan Cassidy
24 June 2019
RDSB
1,658.96
GBP 25.99
Donny Ching
24 June 2019
RDSA
1,869.93
EUR 29.00
Maarten Wetselaar
24 June 2019
RDSA
281.04
EUR 29.00
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Ben
Last Name(s)
van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the
annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share
plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
29.00
Volume
712.83
Total
20,672.07
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
712.83
29.00
20,672.07
Date of transaction
24/06/2019
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Jessica
Last Name(s)
Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the
annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share
plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
29.00
Volume
311.33
Total
9,028.57
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
311.33
29.00
9,028.57
Date of transaction
24/06/2019
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
John
Last Name(s)
Abbott
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the
annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share
plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
GBP
Price
25.99
Volume
3,350.85
Total
87,088.59
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
3,350.85
25.99
87,088.59
Date of transaction
24/06/2019
Place of transaction
London
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Harry
Last Name(s)
Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the
annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share
plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
29.00
Volume
2,502.25
Total
72,565.25
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,502.25
29.00
72,565.25
Date of transaction
24/06/2019
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Andrew
Last Name(s)
Brown
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the
annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share
plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
GBP
Price
25.99
Volume
2,544.96
Total
66,143.51
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,544.96
25.99
66,143.51
Date of transaction
24/06/2019
Place of transaction
London
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Ronan
Last Name(s)
Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the
annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share
plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
GBP
Price
25.99
Volume
1,658.96
Total
43,116.37
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
1,658.96
25.99
43,116.37
Date of transaction
24/06/2019
Place of transaction
London
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Donny
Last Name(s)
Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the
annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share
plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
29.00
Volume
1,869.93
Total
54,227.97
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
1,869.93
29.00
54,227.97
Date of transaction
24/06/2019
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Maarten
Last Name(s)
Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the
annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share
plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
29.00
Volume
281.04
Total
8,150.16
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
281.04
29.00
8,150.16
Date of transaction
24/06/2019
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44-20-7934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-4540
United States: +1-832-337-2034
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-notification-and-public-disclosure-in-accordance-with-the-requirements-of-the-eu-market-abuse-regulation-of-transactions-by-persons-discharging-managerial-responsibilities-300875509.html
SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc
© PRNewswire 2019
|
|Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
|
|