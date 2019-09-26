|
Royal Dutch Shell plc: Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
09/26/2019 | 02:03pm EDT
LONDON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on September 23rd, 2019 in respect of the second quarter of 2019, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
PDMR
Date Acquired
Share
Type
Number of dividend
shares acquired
Purchase
price per
Share
Ben van Beurden
23 September 2019
RDSA
810.78
EUR 26.41
Jessica Uhl
23 September 2019
RDSA
354.12
EUR 26.41
John Abbott
23 September 2019
RDSB
3,873.03
GBP 23.44
Harry Brekelmans
23 September 2019
RDSA
2,846.10
EUR 26.41
Wael Sawan
23 September 2019
RDSA
1,781.93
EUR 26.41
Ronan Cassidy
23 September 2019
RDSB
1,917.49
GBP 23.44
Donny Ching
23 September 2019
RDSA
2,126.89
EUR 26.41
Maarten Wetselaar
23 September 2019
RDSA
319.66
EUR 26.41
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Ben
Last Name(s)
van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
26.41
Volume
810.78
Total
21,412.70
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
810.78
26.41
21,412.70
Date of transaction
23/09/2019
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Jessica
Last Name(s)
Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
26.41
Volume
354.12
Total
9,352.31
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
354.12
26.41
9,352.31
Date of transaction
23/09/2019
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
John
Last Name(s)
Abbott
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
GBP
Price
23.44
Volume
3,873.03
Total
90,783.82
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
3,873.03
23.44
90,783.82
Date of transaction
23/09/2019
Place of transaction
London
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Harry
Last Name(s)
Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
26.41
Volume
2,846.10
Total
75,165.50
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,846.10
26.41
75,165.50
Date of transaction
23/09/2019
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Wael
Last Name(s)
Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
26.41
Volume
1,781.93
Total
47,060.77
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
1,781.93
26.41
47,060.77
Date of transaction
23/09/2019
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Ronan
Last Name(s)
Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
GBP
Price
23.44
Volume
1,917.49
Total
44,945.97
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
1,917.49
23.44
44,945.97
Date of transaction
23/09/2019
Place of transaction
London
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Donny
Last Name(s)
Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
26.41
Volume
2,126.89
Total
56,171.16
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,126.89
26.41
56,171.16
Date of transaction
23/09/2019
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Maarten
Last Name(s)
Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
26.41
Volume
319.66
Total
8,442.22
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
319.66
26.41
8,442.22
Date of transaction
23/09/2019
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
