ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (RDSB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/12 05:30:00 pm
2513.25 GBp   -0.27%
07:18pROYAL DUTCH SHE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05:59pROYAL DUTCH SHE : Gazprom and Shell discuss next steps in Baltic LNG..
AQ
01:11pNokia chairman reopens old wounds with new book
RE
Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

10/12/2018 | 07:18pm CEST

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on October 12, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase

 

Number of

"A" shares

purchased

Highest price

paid:

(GBp)

Lowest price

paid:

(GBp)

Volume

weighted

average price

paid per share

(GBp)

Venue

October 12, 2018

1,244,819

2505.50

2468.00

2486.81

LSE

October 12, 2018

389,640

2505.50

2467.50

2486.82

Cboe Europe

Equities

(BXE)

October 12, 2018

345,544

2504.00

2467.50

2486.92

Cboe Europe

Equities

(CXE)

 

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.

Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/768480/Royal_Dutch_Shell_transactions.pdf

Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44(0)207-934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-3996 
United States: +1-832-337-2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-transaction-in-own-shares-300730268.html

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc


© PRNewswire 2018
