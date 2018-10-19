Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Dutch Shell Plc    RDSB   GB00B03MM408

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (RDSB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 08:22pm CEST

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on October 19, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase

 

Number of "A" shares purchased

Highest price paid:

(GBp)

Lowest price paid:

(GBp)

Volume weighted average price paid per share

(GBp)

Venue

October 19, 2018

691,597

2534.00

2489.50

2516.35

LSE

October 19, 2018

210,000

2533.50

2489.50

2516.31

Cboe Europe Equities (BXE)

October 19, 2018

215,000

2533.50

2489.50

2516.50

Cboe Europe Equities (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.

Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

 

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207-934-5550

Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31-70-377-3996 
United States: + 1-832-337-2034

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-transaction-in-own-shares-300734485.html

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
08:22pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05:06pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Malabu Scandal - Shell, ENI Officials' Trial Continues As An..
AQ
02:30pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : plans to continue coop with Kazakhstan
AQ
10:45aEXXON MOBIL : As NIMASA Moves to End Cabotage Waivers
AQ
02:23aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : SPDC distributes M32m start-up capitals to 100 entrepreneurs..
AQ
10/18ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : SPDC Distributes M32m Start-Up Capitals To 100 Entrepreneurs..
AQ
10/18ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell's name dropped from employee credit union as oilsands ..
AQ
10/18ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/18ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/18Smart Metering Systems Wins New Contract From Shell
DJ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.