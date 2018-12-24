Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Dutch Shell Plc    RDSB   GB00B03MM408

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (RDSB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 03:53pm CET

LONDON, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on 24th December 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

 

Date of
purchase

Number of
"A" shares
purchased

Highest price
paid
(GBp)

Lowest price
paid
(GBp)

Volume
weighted
average price
paid per share
(GBp)

Venue

December 24, 2018

598,323

2270.00

2255.00

2263.76

LSE

December 24, 2018

216,055

2270.00

2255.00

2263.14

Cboe Europe
Equities (CXE)

December 24, 2018

112,051

2270.00

2255.00

2263.48

Cboe Europe
Equities (BXE)

 

These share purchases form part of the second tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the second tranche of its share buyback programme on November 1, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from November 1, 2018 up to and including January 28, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/802072/Royal_Dutch_Shell_Transaction_in_Own_Shares.pdf

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44-(0)207-934-5550

Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31-70-377-3996  
United States: + 1-832-337-2034

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-transaction-in-own-shares-300770640.html

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
03:53pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02:31pUK markets fall on Christmas eve, no Santa rally in sight
RE
12/23ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Maurel & Prom Completes Acquisition of Shell's Stake in the ..
AQ
12/22ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Maurel & Prom completes acquisition of Shells stake in Urdan..
AQ
12/22PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Total ups stake in Brazil`s Lapa field, starts J..
AQ
12/21ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/21ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With th..
PR
12/21Total Buys Further 10% Stake in Brazil's Lapa Field
DJ
12/21GLOBALDATA : Nigeria has highest capex on crude and natural gas projects in sub-..
AQ
12/20LONDON MARKETS: U.K. Stocks Finish Lower As Sinking Oil Weighs On FTSE 100
DJ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.