Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Dutch Shell Plc    RDSB   GB00B03MM408

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (RDSB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 07:57pm CET

LONDON, Dec. 28, 2018 PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on 28thDecember 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

 

Date of
purchase

Number of
"A" shares
purchased

Highest price
paid
(GBp)

Lowest price
paid
(GBp)

Volume
weighted
average price
paid per share
(GBp)

Venue

December 28, 2018

1,218

2278.50

2277.00

2277.75

LSE

 

These share purchases form part of the second tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the second tranche of its share buyback programme on November 1, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from November 1, 2018 up to and including January 28, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/802859/Royal_Dutch_Shell_plc.pdf 

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-3996 
United States: +1-832-337-2034

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-transaction-in-own-shares-300771282.html

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
07:57pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06:15pMuch-awaited holiday cheer finally arrives to UK markets
RE
04:47pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : UNEP petitioned over activities of HYREP, Shell in Ogoniland
AQ
03:33pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell completes sale of New Zealand oil, gas assets for $578..
AQ
02:03pTough to stop Nord Stream 2 now it's being built - EU's Oettinger
RE
12:18pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell announces sale completion of its New Zealand entities
AQ
08:26aShell Sells New Zealand Entities to OMV for $578 Million
DJ
12/27ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/26ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royalty, oil/gas excos, others grace NLNG golf classic
AQ
12/24ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.