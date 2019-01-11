Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (RDSB)
  Report  
Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

01/11/2019 | 02:25pm EST

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on 11thJanuary 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase

Number of "A" shares purchased

Highest price paid(GBp)

Lowest price paid(GBp)

Volume weighted average price paid per share(GBp)

Venue

January 11, 2019

1,382,283

2399.00

2358.50

2366.17

LSE

January 11, 2019

368,983

2386.00

2358.50

2366.69

Cboe Europe Equities (CXE)

January 11, 2019

422,663

2381.50

2358.50

2364.35

Cboe Europe Equities (BXE)

These share purchases form part of the second tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the second tranche of its share buyback programme on November 1, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from November 1, 2018 up to and including January 28, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/807325/Shell_RNS_11_01_2019.pdf

 

Enquiries  
Shell Media Relations  
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207-934-5550   
Shell Investor Relations  
Europe: +31-70-377-3996   
United States: +1-832-337-2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-transaction-in-own-shares-300776998.html

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc


© PRNewswire 2019
