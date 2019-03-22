Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSB)
Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

03/22/2019 | 02:49pm EDT

LONDON, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on 22 March 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase

Number of "A"
shares purchased

Highest price
paid

(GBp)

Lowest price
paid

(GBp)

Volume weighted
average price
paid per share

(GBp)

Venue

22 March 2019

1,665,762

2,444.00

2,377.50

2,412.88

LSE

22 March 2019

462,000

2,443.50

2,378.00

2,408.62

BATS (BXE)

22 March 2019

361,000

2,444.00

2,377.50

2,397.93

Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the third tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the third tranche of its share buyback programme on January 31, 2019.

In respect of this programme, J.P. Morgan Securities plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from January 31, 2019 up to and including 29 April, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by J.P. Morgan Securities plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/840040/22032019_Shell_RNS_JPM.pdf

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations 
International, UK, European Press: +44(0)207-934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-3996  
United States: +1-832-337-2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-transaction-in-own-shares-300817216.html

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc


© PRNewswire 2019
