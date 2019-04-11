Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Dutch Shell Plc    RDSB   GB00B03MM408

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 01:34pm EDT

LONDON, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on 11 April 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase

Number of
"A" shares
purchased

Highest price
paid

(GBp)

Lowest price
paid

(GBp)

Volume
weighted
average price
paid per share

(GBp)

Venue

11 April 2019

654,098

2,499.00

2,479.00

2,488.16

LSE

11 April 2019

258,856

2,491.50

2,479.50

2,485.57

BATS (BXE)

11 April 2019

290,000

2,495.00

2,479.50

2,487.02

Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the third tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the third tranche of its share buyback programme on January 31, 2019.

In respect of this programme, J.P. Morgan Securities plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from January 31, 2019 up to and including 29 April, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by J.P. Morgan Securities plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/870623/11042019_Shell_RNS_JPM.pdf 

 

Enquiries  
Shell Media Relations 
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207-934-5550  
Shell Investor Relations 
Europe: +31-70-377-3996    
United States: +1-832-337-2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70   
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-transaction-in-own-shares-300830903.html

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
01:34pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08:57aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell to Invest Billions in Nigeria Gas Projects
AQ
04:13aROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting
PR
02:50aRoyal Dutch Shell to Sell Interest in Caesar-Tonga Asset for $965 Million
DJ
02:33aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell to sell interest in the US Gulf of Mexico Caesar-Tonga..
PU
02:01aROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Notice of AGM
PR
04/10ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
04/10BP : Amazon's growing ties to oil industry irks some employees
AQ
04/10BP Calls on Investors to Reject Emissions-Targets Proposal
DJ
04/10ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Joins Sinopec in Chinese Oil Shale Exploration
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About