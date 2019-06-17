Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSB)
  Report  
Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

06/17/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

LONDON, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on 17 June 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase

Number of
"A"  shares
purchased

Highest price
paid

(GBp)

Lowest price
paid

(GBp)

Volume
weighted
average price
paid per share

(GBp)

Venue

17 June 2019

1,041,216

2,524.50

2,489.50

2,501.10

LSE

17 June 2019

780,977

2,510.00

2,489.50

2,497.54

BATS (BXE)

17 June 2019

55,290

2,490.00

2,489.50

2,489.72

Chi-X (CXE)

 

These share purchases form part of the fourth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fourth tranche of its share buyback programme on May 2, 2019.

In respect of this programme, J.P. Morgan Securities plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from May 2, 2019 up to and including July 29, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by J.P. Morgan Securities plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923993/17062019_Shell_RNS_JPM.pdf

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44(0)207-934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-3996 
United States: +1-832-337-2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-transaction-in-own-shares-300869656.html

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc


© PRNewswire 2019
