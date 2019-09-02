Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSB)
  Report  
Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

09/02/2019 | 01:45pm EDT

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on September 02, 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

 

Date of purchase

Number of
"A" shares
purchased

Highest price
paid

Lowest price
paid

Volume
weighted
average price
paid per
share

Venue

02 September 2019

1,531,475

 2,307.00 GBp

2,281.00 GBp

 2,298.04 GBp

LSE

02 September 2019

0




BATS (BXE)

02 September 2019

0




Chi-X (CXE)

02 September 2019

170,155

 25.3650 EUR

25.2450 EUR

 25.3097 EUR

BATS (BXE)

02 September 2019

70,386

 25.3650 EUR

25.2350 EUR

 25.3096 EUR

Chi-X (CXE)

 

These share purchases form part of the fifth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fifth tranche of its share buyback programme on August 1, 2019.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from August 1, 2019 up to and including October 28, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/968664/2019_09_02_transaction_in_own_shares_full.pdf

Enquiries 
Shell Media Relations 
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550 
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 3996  
United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-transaction-in-own-shares-300910288.html

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc


© PRNewswire 2019
