ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/11 11:30:00 am
2297 GBp   -0.95%
01:56pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:09pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10:25aDutch government to trim multinational tax deductions - NOS
RE
Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

09/11/2019 | 01:56pm EDT

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on September 11, 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.    

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

 

Date of
purchase

Number of
"A" shares
purchased

Highest price
paid

Lowest price
paid

Volume
weighted
average price
paid per
share

Venue

11 September 2019

740,000

 2,328.50 GBp

2,305.50 GBp

 2,317.31 GBp

LSE

11 September 2019

505,000

 2,329.00 GBp

2,305.50 GBp

 2,317.43 GBp

BATS (BXE)

11 September 2019

165,000

 2,329.00 GBp

2,306.00 GBp

 2,317.28 GBp

Chi-X (CXE)

11 September 2019

70,888

 26.0700 EUR

25.8450 EUR

 25.9783 EUR

BATS (BXE)

11 September 2019

46,424

 26.0700 EUR

25.8500 EUR

 25.9811 EUR

Chi-X (CXE)

 

These share purchases form part of the fifth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fifth tranche of its share buyback programme on August 1, 2019.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from August 1, 2019 up to and including October 28, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/974207/2019_09_11_transaction_in_own_shares_full.pdf

 

Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 3996  
United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-transaction-in-own-shares-300916350.html

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc


© PRNewswire 2019
