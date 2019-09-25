Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSB)
  Report  
Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

09/25/2019 | 02:41pm EDT

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on September 25, 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase

Number of "A" shares
purchased

Highest price paid

Lowest price paid

Volume weighted average price
paid per share

Venue

25 September 2019

909,000

 2,343.00 GBp

2,312.00 GBp

 2,327.50 GBp

LSE

25 September 2019

284,000

 2,343.00 GBp

2,313.00 GBp

 2,327.39 GBp

BATS (BXE)

25 September 2019

162,000

 2,343.00 GBp

2,312.00 GBp

 2,327.18 GBp

Chi-X (CXE)

25 September 2019

58,100

 26.4550 EUR

26.1650 EUR

 26.2801 EUR

BATS (BXE)

25 September 2019

59,060

 26.4550 EUR

26.1800 EUR

 26.2826 EUR

Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the fifth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fifth tranche of its share buyback programme on August 1, 2019.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from August 1, 2019 up to and including October 28, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1001141/2019_09_25_transaction_in_own_shares_full.pdf

 

Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31 70 377 3996 
United States: +1 832 337 2034
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-transaction-in-own-shares-300925479.html

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc


© PRNewswire 2019
