ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

10/09/2018 | 07:39pm CEST

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on October 9, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

 

Date of purchase

Number of "A" shares purchased

Highest price paid:

(GBp)

Lowest price paid:

(GBp)

Volume weighted average price paid per share

(GBp)

Venue

October 09, 2018

380,778

2602.00

2568.50

2588.31

LSE

October 09, 2018

17,691

2601.00

2569.50

2588.41

Cboe Europe Equities (BXE)

October 09, 2018

75,331

2601.00

2568.50

2587.76

Cboe Europe Equities (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.

Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

2018-10-09 transaction in own shares

Enquiries:
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207-934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-3996 
United States: +1-832-337-2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-transaction-in-own-shares-300727995.html

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc


© PRNewswire 2018
