Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Dutch Shell plc    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/30 08:13:30 am
13.43 EUR   -2.04%
07:46aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : CrossWind wins tender for Hollandse Kust (noord) wind farm
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Dutch Shell : CrossWind wins tender for Hollandse Kust (noord) wind farm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 07:46am EDT

The consortium plans to have Hollandse Kust (noord) operational in 2023 with an installed capacity of 759 MW, generating at least 3.3 TWh per year. This is enough renewable power to supply more than 1 million Dutch households with green electricity. The wind farm will be located 18.5 kilometres off the coast of The Netherlands near the town of Egmond aan Zee.

Offshore wind projects produce intermittent electricity. Balancing these dips and peaks and integrating this electricity into the national energy system requires new technologies. That is why the offshore wind farm will include the following five technology demonstrations that could be implemented at full-scale in the future: a floating solar park; short-term battery storage; turbines that are optimally tuned to the network to minimise the negative 'wake'-effects that wind turbines have on each other; 'green hydrogen' made by electrolysis as a further storage technique and the combination of these individual measures to ensure a continuous power supply regardless of the wind situation.

Working together is crucial for the transition to a cleaner energy system across Europe and within each country. For this reason, the CrossWind team intends to work closely with universities and scientific institutions to develop further technical innovations. We intend to share the lessons learned from developing this wind farm with a broad audience - varying from the academic world to the general public.

Maarten Wetselaar, Director of Shell Integrated Gas and New Energies, comments: 'We are proud to realise Hollandse Kust (noord) together with our joint venture partner, Eneco. Offshore wind will play a pivotal role in the worldwide energy transition. It will also be another important next step in our ambition to become a net-zero emission energy business by 2050 or sooner, in step with society. This wind farm is a crucial part of a new value chain - from wind to hydrogen - with our ambition to build a green hydrogen plant in Rotterdam and with NortH2. This investment fits very well with Shell's aspirations to competitively deliver more and cleaner energy to our customers, at home, on the go and at work.'

Kees-Jan Rameau, Chief Strategic Growth Officer Eneco, adds: 'We are pleased that we, together with our trusted partners, are making another major contribution to the Dutch energy transition. We are using our combined experience, expertise and financial capacity for the rapid realisation of the first offshore innovative wind farm focused on system integration. The sustainable, locally generated energy will make an important contribution to our ambition to support every household and company in the Netherlands to switch to a sustainable and clean energy supply.'

Disclaimer

Royal Dutch Shell plc published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 11:45:21 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
07:46aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : CrossWind wins tender for Hollandse Kust (noord) wind farm
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:14aShell 2Q Adjusted Profit Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review
DJ
05:25aEUROPE : Weak earnings from banks, automakers knock European stocks lower
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14aEuropean oil major trading units provide buffer in rough second quarter
RE
05:14aSHELL OIL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:09aShell Swings to Historic Loss as Pandemic Devastates Oil Demand
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 229 B - -
Net income 2020 2 539 M - -
Net Debt 2020 74 211 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 63,8x
Yield 2020 4,59%
Capitalization 123 B 122 B -
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 20,47 $
Last Close Price 16,15 $
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-47.60%122 468
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-6.38%1 758 547
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-30.43%111 471
TOTAL SE-34.04%100 226
GAZPROM-28.07%60 183
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-23.23%59 545
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group