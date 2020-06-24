Royal Dutch Shell : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -2

------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Acquisition of notional dividend shares Nature of the transaction under the LTIP ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Currency EUR ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Price 15.22 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Volume 1,693.70 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Total 25,778.11 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Aggregated information Volume 1,693.70 Price 15.22 Total 25,778.11 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Date of transaction 22/06/2020 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Place of transaction Outside a trading venue ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Name(s) Ronan ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ Last Name(s) Cassidy ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ Identification Code GB00B03MM408 ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ Acquisition of notional dividend shares Nature of the transaction under the LTIP ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ Currency GBP ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ Price 13.02 ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ Volume 1,509.27 ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ Total 19,650.70 ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ Aggregated information Volume 1,509.27 Price 13.02 Total 19,650.70 ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ Date of transaction 22/06/2020 ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ Place of transaction Outside a trading venue ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Name(s) Donny ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Last Name(s) Ching ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position/status Legal Director ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Acquisition of notional dividend shares Nature of the transaction under the LTIP ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Currency EUR ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Price 15.22 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Volume 1,262.57 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Total 19,216.32 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Aggregated information Volume 1,262.57 Price 15.22 Total 19,216.32 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Date of transaction 22/06/2020 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Place of transaction Outside a trading venue ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Name(s) Wael ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Last Name(s) Sawan ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position/status Upstream Director ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Legal Entity Identifier

