Royal Dutch Shell : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -2

------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Legal Entity Identifier
code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Description of the financial
instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Acquisition of notional dividend shares
Nature of the transaction under the LTIP
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Currency EUR
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Price 15.22
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Volume 1,693.70
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Total 25,778.11
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Aggregated information
Volume 1,693.70
Price 15.22
Total 25,778.11
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Date of transaction 22/06/2020
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
First Name(s) Ronan
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
Last Name(s) Cassidy
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
2. Reason for the notification
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
Initial notification/
amendment Initial notification
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
Legal Entity Identifier
code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Description of the financial
instrument B ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
Acquisition of notional dividend shares
Nature of the transaction under the LTIP
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
Currency GBP
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
Price 13.02
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
Volume 1,509.27
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
Total 19,650.70
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
Aggregated information
Volume 1,509.27
Price 13.02
Total 19,650.70
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
Date of transaction 22/06/2020
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
First Name(s) Donny
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Last Name(s) Ching
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
2. Reason for the notification
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Position/status Legal Director
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Initial notification/
amendment Initial notification
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Legal Entity Identifier
code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Description of the financial
instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Acquisition of notional dividend shares
Nature of the transaction under the LTIP
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Currency EUR
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Price 15.22
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Volume 1,262.57
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Total 19,216.32
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Aggregated information
Volume 1,262.57
Price 15.22
Total 19,216.32
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Date of transaction 22/06/2020
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
First Name(s) Wael
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Last Name(s) Sawan
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
2. Reason for the notification
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Position/status Upstream Director
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Initial notification/
amendment Initial notification
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Legal Entity Identifier
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
06-24-20 1150ET