Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Dutch Shell plc    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/24 12:29:34 pm
14.835 EUR   -4.89%
11:51aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -3-
DJ
11:51aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -2-
DJ
11:51aRoyal Dutch Shell plc Director/Pdmr Shareholding
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Dutch Shell : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -3-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 11:51am EDT
 code                                      21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for 
 (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
 (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been 
 conducted 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Description of the financial 
 instrument                          A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Identification Code                            GB00B03MLX29 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
                                  Acquisition of notional dividend shares 
Nature of the transaction                      under the LTIP 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Currency                                            EUR 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Price                                                                15.22 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Volume                                                            1,669.34 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Total                                                            25,407.35 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Aggregated information 
 Volume                            1,669.34 
 Price                             15.22 
 Total                             25,407.35 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Date of transaction              22/06/2020 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Place of transaction             Outside a trading venue 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
First Name(s)                                     Huibert 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Last Name(s)                                     Vigeveno 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
2. Reason for the notification 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Position/status                             Downstream Director 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Initial notification/ 
 amendment                                 Initial notification 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
 auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Full name of the entity                    Royal Dutch Shell plc 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Legal Entity Identifier 
 code                                      21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for 
 (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
 (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been 
 conducted 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Description of the financial 
 instrument                          A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Identification Code                            GB00B03MLX29 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
                                  Acquisition of notional dividend shares 
Nature of the transaction                      under the LTIP 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Currency                                            EUR 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Price                                                                15.22 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Volume                                                            1,006.57 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Total                                                            15,320.00 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Aggregated information 
 Volume                            1,006.57 
 Price                             15.22 
 Total                             15,320.00 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Date of transaction              22/06/2020 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Place of transaction             Outside a trading venue 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
First Name(s)                                     Maarten 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Last Name(s)                                     Wetselaar 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
2. Reason for the notification 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Position/status                  Integrated Gas and New Energies Director 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Initial notification/ 
 amendment                                 Initial notification 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
 auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Full name of the entity                    Royal Dutch Shell plc 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Legal Entity Identifier 
 code                                      21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for 
 (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
 (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been 
 conducted 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Description of the financial 
 instrument                          A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Identification Code                            GB00B03MLX29 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
                                  Acquisition of notional dividend shares 
Nature of the transaction                      under the LTIP 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Currency                                            EUR 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Price                                                                15.22 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Volume                                                            1,693.70 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Total                                                            25,778.11 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Aggregated information 
 Volume                            1,693.70 
 Price                             15.22 
 Total                             25,778.11 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Date of transaction              22/06/2020 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Place of transaction             Outside a trading venue 
-------------------------------  -----------------------------------------

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -5.03% 14.814 Delayed Quote.-40.39%
WTI -5.36% 37.865 Delayed Quote.-33.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
11:51aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -3-
DJ
11:51aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -2-
DJ
11:51aRoyal Dutch Shell plc Director/Pdmr Shareholding
DJ
11:36aDirector/PDMR Shareholding
GL
10:05aUK Supreme Court hears Nigerian communities' case against Shell
RE
09:47aNorway Plans Arctic Oil Exploration Drive
DJ
09:09aNigerians take Shell oil case to UK's top court
RE
08:42aWells Fargo Strikes Deal With Shell Energy for Renewable Energy to Properties
DJ
07:21aWells Fargo signs multi-year contracts with Shell for clean energy
RE
06:44aWith contracts canceled and debts mounting, offshore oil drillers face anothe..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 219 B - -
Net income 2020 2 155 M - -
Net Debt 2020 67 331 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 103x
Yield 2020 4,59%
Capitalization 133 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 20,43 $
Last Close Price 17,64 $
Spread / Highest target 92,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-40.39%133 682
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-6.67%1 752 657
TOTAL SE-26.45%106 048
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-31.97%105 090
GAZPROM-23.83%67 270
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-24.69%57 330
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group