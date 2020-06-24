Royal Dutch Shell : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -3

code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Acquisition of notional dividend shares Nature of the transaction under the LTIP ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Currency EUR ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Price 15.22 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Volume 1,669.34 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Total 25,407.35 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Aggregated information Volume 1,669.34 Price 15.22 Total 25,407.35 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Date of transaction 22/06/2020 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Place of transaction Outside a trading venue ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Name(s) Huibert ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Last Name(s) Vigeveno ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position/status Downstream Director ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Acquisition of notional dividend shares Nature of the transaction under the LTIP ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Currency EUR ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Price 15.22 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Volume 1,006.57 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Total 15,320.00 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Aggregated information Volume 1,006.57 Price 15.22 Total 15,320.00 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Date of transaction 22/06/2020 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Place of transaction Outside a trading venue ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Name(s) Maarten ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Last Name(s) Wetselaar ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Acquisition of notional dividend shares Nature of the transaction under the LTIP ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Currency EUR ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Price 15.22 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Volume 1,693.70 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Total 25,778.11 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Aggregated information Volume 1,693.70 Price 15.22 Total 25,778.11 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Date of transaction 22/06/2020 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Place of transaction Outside a trading venue ------------------------------- -----------------------------------------