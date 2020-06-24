Royal Dutch Shell : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -3

code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
Description of the financial
instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Acquisition of notional dividend shares
Nature of the transaction under the LTIP
Currency EUR
Price 15.22
Volume 1,669.34
Total 25,407.35
Aggregated information
Volume 1,669.34
Price 15.22
Total 25,407.35
Date of transaction 22/06/2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream Director
Initial notification/
amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier
code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
Description of the financial
instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Acquisition of notional dividend shares
Nature of the transaction under the LTIP
Currency EUR
Price 15.22
Volume 1,006.57
Total 15,320.00
Aggregated information
Volume 1,006.57
Price 15.22
Total 15,320.00
Date of transaction 22/06/2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
First Name(s) Maarten
Last Name(s) Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/
amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier
code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
Description of the financial
instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Acquisition of notional dividend shares
Nature of the transaction under the LTIP
Currency EUR
Price 15.22
Volume 1,693.70
Total 25,778.11
Aggregated information
Volume 1,693.70
Price 15.22
Total 25,778.11
Date of transaction 22/06/2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue
