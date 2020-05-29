Royal Dutch Shell : Voting Rights And Capital

Log in
05/29/2020 | 06:14am EDT
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
   Voting Rights and Capital 
 
   In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we 
hereby notify the market of the following: 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc's capital as at 29 May 2020, consists of 
4,101,239,499 A shares and 3,706,183,836 B shares, each with equal 
voting rights. Royal Dutch Shell plc holds no ordinary shares in 
Treasury. 
 
   The total number of A shares and B shares in issue as at 29 May 2020 is 
7,807,423,335 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the 
denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are 
required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, 
Royal Dutch Shell plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and 
Transparency Rules. 
 
   Enquiries 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550 
 
   Shell Investor Relations 
 
   Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 
 
   United States: + 1 832 337 2034 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc:  21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
 
   Classification: Total number of voting rights and capital

