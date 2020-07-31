Royal Dutch Shell : Voting Rights And Capital

TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB Voting Rights and Capital In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we hereby notify the market of the following: Royal Dutch Shell plc's capital as at 31 July 2020, consists of 4,101,239,499 A shares and 3,706,183,836 B shares, each with equal voting rights. Royal Dutch Shell plc holds no ordinary shares in Treasury. The total number of A shares and B shares in issue as at 31 July 2020 is 7,807,423,335 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Royal Dutch Shell plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Enquiries Shell Media Relations International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550 LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 Classification: Total number of voting rights and capital