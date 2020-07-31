Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Dutch Shell plc    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/31 05:55:30 am
13.081 EUR   +0.51%
05:25aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Voting Rights And Capital
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:06aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Malabu Scandal - Shell 'Writes Down' OPL 245 Licence
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Dutch Shell : Voting Rights And Capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 05:25am EDT
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
   Voting Rights and Capital 
 
   In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we 
hereby notify the market of the following: 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc's capital as at 31 July 2020, consists of 
4,101,239,499 A shares and 3,706,183,836 B shares, each with equal 
voting rights. Royal Dutch Shell plc holds no ordinary shares in 
Treasury. 
 
   The total number of A shares and B shares in issue as at 31 July 2020 is 
7,807,423,335 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the 
denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are 
required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, 
Royal Dutch Shell plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and 
Transparency Rules. 
 
   Enquiries 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc:  21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
 
   Classification: Total number of voting rights and capital

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 1.08% 13.148 Delayed Quote.-50.26%
WTI -0.11% 40.215 Delayed Quote.-32.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
05:25aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Voting Rights And Capital
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:06aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Malabu Scandal - Shell 'Writes Down' OPL 245 Licence
AQ
02:48aShell Posts Loss of $18.4 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
02:04aOil trading boosts Glencore's 2020 expectations
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/30EXCLUSIVE : Exxon prepares spending, job cuts in last ditch move to save dividen..
RE
07/30Energy Down As Royal Dutch Earnings Weigh -- Energy Roundup
DJ
07/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/30ConocoPhillips to reverse most output cuts by end of third quarter
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 229 B - -
Net income 2020 2 806 M - -
Net Debt 2020 74 891 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 61,0x
Yield 2020 6,44%
Capitalization 117 B 116 B -
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 20,56 $
Last Close Price 15,45 $
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-50.26%116 129
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-6.38%1 758 875
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-31.20%110 363
TOTAL SE-35.10%98 702
GAZPROM-29.21%58 244
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-24.39%58 049
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group