ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSA)
  Report
06/24 12:29:40 pm
14.837 EUR   -4.88%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -3-
DJ
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -2-
DJ
Royal Dutch Shell plc Director/Pdmr Shareholding
DJ
Royal Dutch Shell plc Director/Pdmr Shareholding

06/24/2020 | 11:51am EDT
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
   NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS 
OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING 
MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES 
 
   June 24, 2020 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following 
the payment of the interim dividend on June 22, 2020 in respect of the 
first quarter of 2020, the following Persons Discharging Managerial 
Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired notional dividend shares under the 
Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") as set out below. Details of the LTIP 
can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F 
ended December 31, 2019 ( 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=7ZbgnlgUFnSw9k479Lpo68q350jWqbKrNlcCy-VgZ-3M3AB6eeCY07GMMhta-AExv0Px9AhKWgtDbhHY7gQfQP3FFLiTj0njn5q2bkLDUWDru6V6A3Wjm6OG0InAaLUo 
www.shell.com/annualreport). 
 
 
 
 
                                            Number of notional 
                                    Share     dividend shares   Price per 
PDMR                Date Acquired    Type        acquired          Share 
------------------  --------------  ------  ------------------  ---------- 
Ben van Beurden     22 June 2020    RDSA              6,000.62   EUR 15.22 
------------------  --------------  ------  ------------------  ---------- 
Jessica Uhl         22 June 2020    RDS.A             1,620.35   USD 34.41 
------------------  --------------  ------  ------------------  ---------- 
Harry Brekelmans    22 June 2020    RDSA              1,693.70   EUR 15.22 
------------------  --------------  ------  ------------------  ---------- 
Ronan Cassidy       22 June 2020    RDSB              1,509.27   GBP 13.02 
------------------  --------------  ------  ------------------  ---------- 
Donny Ching         22 June 2020    RDSA              1,262.57   EUR 15.22 
------------------  --------------  ------  ------------------  ---------- 
Wael Sawan          22 June 2020    RDSA              1,669.34   EUR 15.22 
------------------  --------------  ------  ------------------  ---------- 
Huibert Vigeveno    22 June 2020    RDSA              1,006.57   EUR 15.22 
------------------  --------------  ------  ------------------  ---------- 
Maarten Wetselaar   22 June 2020    RDSA              1,693.70   EUR 15.22 
------------------  --------------  ------  ------------------  ---------- 
 
 
   The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. 
 
   This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market 
Abuse Regulation. 
 
   Anthony Clarke 
 
   Deputy Company Secretary 
 
   ENQUIRIES 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
 
   Classification: Additional regulated information required to be 
disclosed under the laws of a Member State. 
 
 
 
 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
First Name(s)                                       Ben 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Last Name(s)                                    van Beurden 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
2. Reason for the notification 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Position/status                           Chief Executive Officer 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Initial notification/ 
 amendment                                 Initial notification 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
 auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Full name of the entity                    Royal Dutch Shell plc 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Legal Entity Identifier 
 code                                      21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for 
 (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
 (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been 
 conducted 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Description of the financial 
 instrument                          A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Identification Code                            GB00B03MLX29 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
                                  Acquisition of notional dividend shares 
Nature of the transaction                      under the LTIP 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Currency                                            EUR 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Price                                                                15.22 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Volume                                                            6,000.62 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Total                                                            91,329.44 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Aggregated information 
 Volume                            6,000.62 
 Price                             15.22 
 Total                             91,329.44 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Date of transaction              22/06/2020 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Place of transaction             Outside a trading venue 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
First Name(s)                                     Jessica 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Last Name(s)                                        Uhl 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
2. Reason for the notification 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Position/status                           Chief Financial Officer 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Initial notification/ 
 amendment                                 Initial notification 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
 auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Full name of the entity                    Royal Dutch Shell plc 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Legal Entity Identifier 
 code                                      21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for 
 (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
 (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been 
 conducted 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Description of the financial 
 instrument                        A American Depository Shares (RDS.A) 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Identification Code                            US7802592060 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
                                  Acquisition of notional dividend shares 
Nature of the transaction                      under the LTIP 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Currency                                            USD 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Price                                                                34.41 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Volume                                                            1,620.35 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Total                                                            55,756.24 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Aggregated information 
 Volume                            1,620.35 
 Price                             34.41 
 Total                             55,756.24 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Date of transaction              22/06/2020 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Place of transaction             Outside a trading venue 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
First Name(s)                                      Harry 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Last Name(s)                                    Brekelmans 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
2. Reason for the notification 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Position/status                       Projects & Technology Director 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Initial notification/ 
 amendment                                 Initial notification

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-20 1150ET
