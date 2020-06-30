Royal Dutch Shell plc Shell Second Quarter 2020 Update Note

TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB
The Hague, June 30, 2020 - This is an update to the second quarter 2020
outlook provided in the first quarter results announcement on April 30,
2020. The impacts presented here may vary from the actual results and
are subject to finalisation of the second quarter 2020 results.
Unless otherwise indicated, presented post-tax earnings impacts relate
to earnings on a current cost of supplies basis, attributable to
shareholders, excluding identified items.
In addition, given the impact of COVID-19 and the ongoing challenging
commodity price environment, Shell continues to adapt to ensure the
business remains resilient. In light of this, Shell is announcing today
a revised long-term commodity prices and margin outlook, which is
expected to result in non-cash impairments in the second quarter
results. Details of the outlook and impairments are provided in the
later part of this document.
Integrated Gas
-- Production is expected to be between 880 and 910 thousand barrels of oil
equivalent per day
-- LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be between 8.1 and 8.5 million
tonnes
-- Additional well write-offs in the range of $250 to $350 million are
expected compared with the second quarter 2019. No cash impact is
expected in the second quarter
-- Deferred tax charges are expected to have a negative impact on earnings
in the range of $100 to $200 million. No cash impact is expected in the
second quarter
-- Trading and optimisation results are expected to be below average
-- As previously communicated, more than 90% of our term contracts for LNG
sales in 2019 were oil price linked with a price-lag of typically 3-6
months. Consequently, the impact of lower oil prices on LNG margins
became more prominent from June onwards
-- CFFO in Integrated Gas can be impacted by margining resulting from
movements in the forward commodity curves. Margining inflows are not
expected to be significantly different from those received in the first
quarter 2020
Upstream
-- Production is expected to be between 2,300 and 2,400 thousand barrels of
oil equivalent per day. Although this production range is higher compared
with the outlook previously provided, it has had a limited impact on
earnings in the current macro environment
-- Updates related to receivables and inventory provisions are expected to
have a negative earnings impact in the range of $200 to $400 million
compared with the second quarter 2019. No cash impact is expected in the
second quarter
-- As previously communicated, CFFO is expected to be negatively impacted by
the Lula unitisation settlement in Brazil of around $500 million, for
which the earnings impact was recognised in the third quarter 2018
-- While earnings are expected to show a loss, CFFO is not expected to
reflect equivalent cash tax receipts due to the build-up of deferred tax
positions in a number of countries. Additionally, due to phasing impacts,
tax payments are expected in the second quarter
Oil Products
-- Refinery utilisation is expected to be between 67% and 71%
-- Realised gross refining margins are expected to be significantly lower
compared with the first quarter 2020 and are expected to be offset by
higher trading and optimisation results
-- Oil Products sales volumes are expected to be between 3,500 and 4,500
thousand barrels per day, driven by a significant drop in demand related
to the impact of COVID-19
-- Updates related to receivables provisions are expected to have a negative
earnings impact in the range of $200 to $300 million. No cash impact is
expected in the second quarter
-- Working capital in Oil Products are typically impacted by movements
between the quarter opening and closing price of crude along with changes
in inventory volumes. Inventory volumes are expected to be higher
compared with the end of the first quarter 2020, impacting working
capital negatively
Chemicals
-- Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be between 75%
and 79%
-- Chemicals sales volumes are expected to be between 3,400 and 3,700
thousand tonnes
Corporate
-- Corporate segment earnings excluding identified items are expected to be
a net expense at the lower end of the $800 to $875 million range for the
second quarter. This excludes the impact of currency exchange rate
effects
-- CFFO is expected to be impacted by a working capital outflow in respect
of margining and settlement of operational foreign exchange instruments
Revised commodity price and margin outlook and impairments
In the second quarter 2020, Shell has revised its mid and long-term
price and refining margin outlook reflecting the expected effects of the
COVID-19 pandemic and related macroeconomic as well as energy market
demand and supply fundamentals. This has resulted in the review of a
significant portion of Shell's Upstream, Integrated Gas and Refining
tangible and intangible assets.
The Refining asset valuation updates reflect Shell's strategy to reshape
and focus its refining portfolio to support the decarbonization of its
energy product mix, leveraging assets and value chains in key markets.
The Upstream and Integrated Gas asset valuation updates, including of
related exploration and evaluation assets, are largely driven by the
change in long-term prices with some impacts due to a changed view on
the development attractiveness. A revision in the decommissioning and
restoration provision discount rate assumption from 3% to 1.75%,
reflecting a lower interest rate environment, has impacted the asset
values tested for impairment.
-- The following price and margin outlook have been assumed for impairment
testing:
-- Brent: $35/bbl (2020), $40/bbl (2021), $50/bbl (2022), $60/bbl
(2023) and long-term $60 (real terms 2020)
-- Henry Hub: $1.75/MMBtu (2020), $2.5/MMBtu (2021 and 2022),
2.75/MMBtu (2023) and long-term $3.0/MMBtu (real terms 2020)
-- Average long-term refining margins revised downwards by around 30%
from previous midcycle downstream assumption
-- Based on these reviews, aggregate post-tax impairment charges in the
range of $15 to $22 billion are expected in the second quarter.
Impairment charges are reported as identified items and no cash impact is
expected in the second quarter. Indicative breakdown per segment is as
follows:
-- Integrated Gas $8 -- $9 billion, primarily in Australia including
partial impairment of QGC and Prelude
-- Upstream $4 -- $6 billion, largely in Brazil and North America
Shales
-- Oil Products $3 -- $7 billion across the refining portfolio
-- These impairments are expected to have a pre-tax impact in the range of
$20 to $27 billion. No impairment charge on Goodwill is expected to be
recorded in the second quarter
-- Impairment calculations are being progressed: the range and timing of the
recognition of impairments in the second quarter are uncertain and
assessments are currently ongoing
-- The revised outlook for commodity prices and refining margins could
impact overall deferred tax positions, which will be reviewed after the
finalisation of the operating plan later in 2020
Other
-- Gearing is expected to increase by up to 3% due to the impairments.
Additional impacts to reported gearing levels are expected due to
pensions revaluations associated with the current interest rate
environment along with other usual quarterly movements
-- As per previous disclosures, CFFO price sensitivity at Shell Group level
is still estimated to be $6 billion per annum for each $10 per barrel
Brent price movement
-- Note that this price sensitivity is indicative, is most applicable
to smaller price changes than those in the current environment and
in relation to the full-year results. This excludes short-term
impacts from working capital movements and cost-of-sales
adjustments
-- In order to enhance our disclosures and market communications, a
quarterly press release will be published as of the second quarter 2020,
in addition to the quarterly unaudited results. The quarterly press
release will provide a summary of key messages and key performance
drivers and should not be considered in isolation from, or a substitute
for, financial information presented in compliance with Generally
Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To further simplify market
communications, with effect from the second quarter, "CCS earnings
attributable to shareholders excluding identified items" will be renamed
to "Adjusted earnings" while the definition remains unchanged
Consensus
The consensus collection for quarterly earnings and CFFO excluding
working capital movements, managed by VARA research, is scheduled to be
opened for submission on July 8, 2020, closed on July 22, 2020, and made
public on July 23, 2020.
