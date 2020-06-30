Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Dutch Shell plc    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/30 03:09:48 am
14.732 EUR   -0.87%
02:48aCOMMODITIES REPORT : BP Sells Petrochemicals Business -- WSJ
DJ
02:35aShell to Book $15Bln-$22Bln Impairments After Lowering Price Forecasts
DJ
02:16aRoyal Dutch Shell plc Shell Second Quarter 2020 -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Shell to Book $15Bln-$22Bln Impairments After Lowering Price Forecasts

06/30/2020 | 02:35am EDT

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Royal Dutch Shell PLC said Tuesday that it expects to book post-tax impairments of between $15 billion and $22 billion in the second quarter after it revised lower its oil and gas mid- and long-term price expectations.

The British-Dutch oil giant said that the revised commodity prices and refining margin outlooks reflect the expected effects of the coronavirus pandemic and related macroeconomic, as well as energy market demand and supply fundamentals.

Shell now sees the long-term Brent oil price at $60 per barrel, and the Henry Hub gas price at $3.0 per million British thermal units. In addition, average long-term refining margins have been lowered by around 30%.

The company said that $8 billion to $9 billion impairments are related to its integrated gas division, whereas $4 billion-$6 billion relate to the upstream business, and $3 billion-$7 billion to the oil products unit.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.29% 41.43 Delayed Quote.-37.24%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 0.88% 14.862 Delayed Quote.-43.20%
WTI -0.40% 39.355 Delayed Quote.-36.46%
