Royal Dutch Shell Plc is weighing the sale of its 211,146 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

Robin Mooldijk, Shell's executive vice president of manufacturing, told employees in an internal message on Tuesday that the sale of the refinery, located 58 miles (93 km) west of New Orleans, was under consideration.

