Royal Gold : Announces Third Quarter Dividend

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its third quarter dividend of US$0.28 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on July 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2020.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of March 31, 2020, the Company owned interests on 187 properties on five continents, including interests on 42 producing mines and 16 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.

