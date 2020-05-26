Log in
Royal Gold, Inc.    RGLD

ROYAL GOLD, INC.

(RGLD)
Royal Gold : Announces Third Quarter Dividend

05/26/2020 | 05:52pm EDT

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its third quarter dividend of US$0.28 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on July 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2020.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of March 31, 2020, the Company owned interests on 187 properties on five continents, including interests on 42 producing mines and 16 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 498 M
EBIT 2020 204 M
Net income 2020 162 M
Finance 2020 19,3 M
Yield 2020 0,83%
P/E ratio 2020 55,6x
P/E ratio 2021 39,0x
EV / Sales2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2021 14,5x
Capitalization 8 687 M
Chart ROYAL GOLD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Royal Gold, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL GOLD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 128,50 $
Last Close Price 132,46 $
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target -2,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Holmes Heissenbuttel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William M. Hayes Chairman
Mark E. Isto Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Libner Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ronald J. Vance Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL GOLD, INC.12.03%8 982
NEWMONT CORPORATION45.11%50 603
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION52.61%46 828
POLYUS68.58%22 321
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.59.94%19 825
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED5.26%16 685
