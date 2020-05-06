Log in
Royal Gold : Presenting at the BofA Securities 2020 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference

05/06/2020 | 06:55pm EDT

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present virtually at the BofA Securities 2020 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference.

Bill Heissenbuttel, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat on Tuesday, May 12, from 3:20 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. Eastern Time (1:20 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. Mountain Time). The audiocast will be broadcast live and the replay of the discussion will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live event. The live audiocast may be accessed through the Company’s website under the Investors/Events and Presentations page.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of March 31, 2020, the Company owned interests on 187 properties on five continents, including interests on 42 producing mines and 16 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.


© Business Wire 2020
