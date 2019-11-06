Royal Gold : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) reports net income of $70.5 million, or $1.07 per share, on revenue of $118.8 million in its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2019 (“first quarter”). First quarter net income included discrete income tax benefits of $32.3 million, or $0.49 per share, primarily related to Swiss tax reform, and a loss on changes in fair value of equity securities of $1.4 million, or $0.02 per share net of tax. Net income excluding these items was $39.3 million, or $0.60 per share, net of tax.
First Quarter Key Metrics Compared to Prior Year Quarter:
Revenue of $118.8 million, an increase of 18.8%
Operating cash flow of $71.2 million, an increase of 59.6%
Volume of 80,700 GEOs1, a decrease of 2.1%
Dividends paid of $17.4 million, an increase of 6.1%
Repaid $50.0 million on revolving credit facility
Average price of $1,472 per gold ounce, an increase of 21.4%
“Royal Gold delivered another solid operating quarter. Strong cash flow allowed us to strengthen the balance sheet further and we remain well positioned with approximately $1 billion of liquidity available for new business opportunities,” commented Tony Jensen, President and CEO. “We saw positive developments in our portfolio during the quarter with good progress at the Khoemacau project, and solid operating results at both Mount Milligan and Rainy River. We are pleased to see that Mount Milligan water levels have improved and that the mill is expected to have sufficient water to maintain full production throughout the winter.”
“During the first quarter we also completed our succession planning efforts and appointed a new generation of senior leaders from within the existing ranks of the management team, which is a testament to the depth of expertise within the Company. I am looking forward to this new generation of leaders delivering on the growth and strategic objectives that they helped formulate.”
Gold Equivalent Ounces (“GEOs”) are calculated as revenue divided by the average gold price for the same period. GEOs, net of stream payments, were 67,000 in the first quarter, compared to 68,800 in the prior year first quarter.
Recent Developments
Senior Leadership Appointments
Several key leadership positions were announced during and subsequent to the end of the first quarter as a result of ongoing management succession planning. The Board of Directors selected Bill Heissenbuttel as the new President and CEO and a member of the Board of Directors, effective upon the retirement of Tony Jensen from the Company on January 2, 2020. Mark Isto was promoted to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Paul Libner will assume the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer role, both effective January 2, 2020. Bruce Kirchhoff, Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary will retire from the Company effective January 2, 2020, and Randy Shefman will assume the role of Vice President and General Counsel on the same date.
Khoemacau Project
Khoemacau Copper Mining (Pty.) Limited (“KCM”) continued to make good progress at the Khoemacau Project (“Khoemacau”) in Botswana. According to KCM, the project reached approximately 11% of construction completion at the end of the first quarter with 67% of the capital committed. Work at site has been focused primarily on excavation of the South, Central and North boxcuts to provide access to the Zone 5 orebody, with handover of the first boxcut to the underground mining contractor targeted for the end of calendar 2019. Additional construction is underway on surface infrastructure at Zone 5 and the access and infrastructure corridor between Zone 5 and the Boseto mill, while work on refurbishment of the Boseto plant is scheduled to commence shortly.
Subsequent to the end of the first quarter on November 5, Royal Gold made the first advance payment of $65.8 million under the Khoemacau stream agreement. Royal Gold’s remaining commitment ranges from $146.2 million for the base stream of 80% of payable silver up to $199.2 million should KCM elect to increase the stream from 80% to 100% of payable silver. Further payments are subject to certain conditions and are scheduled to be made on a quarterly basis using an agreed formula and certification process as project spending progresses. The project cost remains on budget according to KCM’s forecast and KCM expects the first shipment of concentrate by mid-2021.
Mount Milligan
Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra”) reported that favorable rainfall combined with access to surface water during the year from Philip Lake 1 and Rainbow Creek resulted in more than twice the amount of stored water volume than last year at this time. In addition, Centerra reported success in its groundwater exploration program, and subject to the receipt of permits, expects to bring new groundwater sources on line in December. With these improvements and prudent water management, Centerra currently expects that Mount Milligan should not need to slow production in the first calendar quarter of 2020 to conserve water, as was required in the two prior years.
Centerra also reported that it continues to work on life-of-mine water sources with relevant stakeholders, and formal applications and government review are expected to commence later in calendar 2019.
Subsequent to the end of the first quarter on October 30, Centerra reported that issues identified with decreasing long-term gold recoveries and increased costs in the short to medium-term led it to record an impairment charge against the carrying value of the Mount Milligan mine using a financial analysis under applicable accounting standards, and that it has begun a comprehensive technical review of the operation with the objective of publishing an updated 43-101 technical report in the coming months. According to Centerra, the updated 43-101 report will include studies to optimize the economics of the mine as well as incorporate results of exploration drilling through 2019. While Centerra acknowledged that the extent of any changes in reserves and resources cannot be precisely determined until all relevant studies and modeling have been completed, it expects that the mineral reserves and resources at Mount Milligan will be materially reduced. It is unclear at this point what impact, if any, the results of this work will have on the value of Royal Gold’s interests in the Mount Milligan operation. As of September 30, 2019, Royal Gold’s depletion rate of its interest at Mount Milligan was only $402 per ounce of gold and $0.81 per pound of copper production.
Peñasquito
Production at Peñasquito was impacted during the first quarter due to the suspension of operations on September 14 resulting from an illegal blockade of the mine by a trucking contractor and some members of the Cedros community and was related to the same dispute that resulted in a suspension of operations from April 29, 2019 through June 17, 2019. Newmont Goldcorp reported that this most recent blockade impacted Peñasquito’s production during the first quarter by approximately 11,000 gold ounces, 1.7 million silver ounces, 13.7 million pounds of lead and 22.8 million pounds of zinc, and is expected to impact Newmont Goldcorp’s full-year results for the operation.
Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, Newmont Goldcorp reported that the blockade was lifted on October 8 and concentrate shipments resumed immediately. The site has now returned to full operation after a 10-day restart process, which commenced on October 22, 2019.
Andacollo
Subsequent to the end of the first quarter on October 13, 2019, Teck reported the Teck Carmen de Andacollo Workers Union gave notice that a strike would commence on October 14, 2019. On October 23, 2019, Teck confirmed that operations were suspended as of October 14, 2019, with the exception of essential activities required to maintain safety and the environment. Negotiations with the union are ongoing.
We anticipate the impact of the strike to be reflected beginning with our March 2020 quarterly results as we generally receive gold deliveries from Andacollo within six months of concentrate shipment.
Rainy River
New Gold reported mill throughput for the first quarter averaged 24,500 tonnes per day, which is the first full quarter the mill has operated at the target range of 24,000 tonnes per day. Ore production during the first quarter included planned lower grade ore from Phase 2 as well as remaining higher-grade ore from Phase 1, as mining operations continued the transition from Phase 1 to Phase 2 of the mine plan. New Gold expects grades in the December 2019 quarter to decline and average between 0.8 and 1.0 grams per tonne as ore from Phase 1 is now mined out. New Gold also reported that gold recovery averaged 91% for the first quarter in-line with the mine plan, and efforts continue to focus on achieving additional circuit optimizations as well as the commissioning of the gravity circuit, which could further improve recoveries.
New Gold reported that it continued to advance a comprehensive mine optimization study that includes a review of alternative open pit and underground mining scenarios, and it expects to release the results of this study by no later than mid-February 2020.
Relocation of RGLD Gold AG Corporate Office
Subsequent to the end of the first quarter in October of 2019, RGLD Gold AG, decided to relocate its corporate office in Switzerland from the Canton of Zug to the Canton of Lucerne. As a result of the corporate relocation, RGLD Gold AG anticipates an additional step-up in the basis of tax assets during the three months ending December 31, 2019, which may result in additional tax benefits.
First Quarter 2020 Overview
First quarter revenue was $118.8 million compared to $100.0 million in the prior year quarter, with first quarter stream revenue totaling $87.0 million and royalty revenue totaling $31.8 million. The increase in total revenue for the first quarter compared to the prior year quarter resulted primarily from an increase in stream revenue and an increase in average gold and silver prices. The increase in stream revenue was primarily attributable to an increase in gold and copper sales at Mount Milligan. This increase was partially offset by lower gold sales at Andacollo due to timing of deliveries.
First quarter cost of sales was approximately $20.1 million, compared to $16.5 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily due to increased gold and copper sales from Mount Milligan. Cost of sales, which excludes depreciation, depletion and amortization, is specific to the Company’s stream agreements and is the result of the purchase of gold, silver and copper for a cash payment.
General and administrative expenses decreased to $7.4 million in the first quarter from $9.9 million during the prior year quarter. The decrease during the first quarter was primarily due to lower legal costs resulting from settlement of the Voisey’s Bay royalty calculation dispute, which was settled in the prior year quarter.
Depreciation, depletion and amortization decreased to $38.7 million from $42.6 million for the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in gold sales at Andacollo when compared to the prior year quarter.
Interest and other expense decreased to $2.8 million in the first quarter from $7.9 million for the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower interest expense as a result of a decrease in average debt amounts outstanding when compared to the prior period.
The Company recognized a first quarter income tax benefit of $23.5 million, compared to income tax expense of $4.1 million during the prior year quarter, which resulted in an effective tax rate for the first quarter of (51.9%) compared to 25.6% for the prior year quarter. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily attributable to discrete tax benefits related to the remeasurement of certain deferred tax assets held by the Company’s Swiss subsidiary, RGLD Gold AG, and a net step-up in the basis of tax assets, resulting from the enactment of the Federal Act on Tax Reform and AHV Financing (the “TRAF”) in Switzerland during the first quarter.
As of September 30, 2019, the Company had current assets of $164.2 million compared to current liabilities of $32.4 million, resulting in working capital of $131.8 million. This compares to current assets of $154.7 million and current liabilities of $33.6 million at June 30, 2019, resulting in working capital of $121.1 million.
Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $71.2 million for the first quarter, compared to $44.6 million for the prior year quarter. The increase is primarily due to an increase in proceeds received from the stream interests, net of cost of sales, of approximately $14.7 million and lower income taxes paid of $10.6 million over the prior fiscal quarter.
During the first quarter, liquidity needs were met from net cash provided by operating activities and available cash resources. During the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company repaid $50 million of the outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had $170 million outstanding and $830 million available under its revolving credit facility. Working capital, combined with the Company’s undrawn revolving credit facility, resulted in approximately $1.0 billion of total liquidity at September 30, 2019.
Property Highlights
A summary of first quarter and historical production reported by operators of the Company’s principal stream and royalty properties can be found on Tables 1 and 2. Calendar year 2019 operator production estimates for these properties compared to actual production at those properties through September 30, 2019 can be found on Table 3. Results of the streaming business for the first quarter, compared to the prior year quarter, can be found on Table 4. Highlights at certain of the Company’s principal producing and development properties during the first quarter, compared to the prior year quarter, are detailed in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of September 30, 2019, the Company owns interests on 187 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 16 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.
Note: Management’s conference call reviewing the first quarter results will be held on Thursday, November 8, 2019, at noon Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Mountain Time). The call will be webcast and archived on the Company’s website for a limited time.
TABLE 1
First Quarter Fiscal 2020
Revenue and Operators’ Reported Production for Principal Stream and Royalty Interests
(In thousands, except reported production in oz. and lbs.)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Reported
Reported
Stream/Royalty
Metal(s)
Revenue
Production(1)
Revenue
Production(1)
Stream:
Mount Milligan
$
30,497
$
8,847
Gold
16,600
oz.
5,500
oz.
Copper
2.4
Mlbs.
837,100
lbs.
Pueblo Viejo
$
21,618
$
19,486
Gold
9,500
oz.
9,200
oz.
Silver
475,600
oz.
540,200
oz.
Andacollo
Gold
$
20,604
14,000
oz.
$
27,743
22,700
oz.
Rainy River
$
7,166
$
5,900
Gold
4,600
oz.
4,500
oz.
Silver
34,500
oz.
31,500
oz.
Wassa
Gold
$
5,319
3,600
oz.
$
5,325
4,300
oz.
Other(2)
Gold
$
1,777
1,200
oz.
$
2,736
2,200
oz.
Total stream revenue
$
86,981
$
70,037
Royalty:
Peñasquito
$
4,420
$
3,637
Gold
35,500
oz.
50,300
oz.
Silver
4.6
Moz.
4.2
Moz.
Lead
29.7
Mlbs.
29.9
Mlbs.
Zinc
107.1
Mlbs.
64.2
Mlbs.
Cortez
Gold
$
4,417
35,100
oz.
$
603
7,000
oz.
Other(2)
Various
$
22,956
N/A
$
25,715
N/A
Total royalty revenue
$
31,793
$
29,955
Total revenue
$
118,774
$
99,992
TABLE 2
Operators’ Historical Production
Reported Production For The Quarter Ended1
Property
Operator
Stream/Royalty
Metal(s)
Sep. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Sep. 30, 2018
Stream:
Mount Milligan
Centerra
35% of payable gold
Gold
16,600
oz.
23,100
oz.
15,200
oz.
17,700
oz.
5,500
oz.
18.75% of payable copper
Copper
2.4
Mlbs.
2.5
Mlbs.
2.6
Mlbs.
2.4
Mlbs.
.8
Mlbs.
Pueblo Viejo
Barrick (60%)
7.5% of gold produced up to 990,000 ounces; 3.75% thereafter
Gold
9,500
oz.
12,400
oz.
10,400
oz.
8,900
oz.
9,200
oz.
75% of payable silver up to 50 million ounces; 37.5% thereafter(3)
Silver
475,600
oz.
553,000
oz.
469,000
oz.
509,500
oz.
540,200
oz.
Andacollo
Teck
100% of gold produced
Gold
14,000
oz.
14,100
oz.
12,000
oz.
6,200
oz.
22,700
oz.
Rainy River
New Gold
6.50% of gold produced up to 230,000 ounces; 3.25% thereafter
Gold
4,600
oz.
3,500
oz.
5,000
oz.
2,900
oz.
4,500
oz.
60% of payable silver up to 3.1 million ounces; 30% thereafter
Silver
34,500
oz.
36,400
oz.
40,900
oz.
36,000
oz.
31,500
oz.
Wassa
Golden Star
10.5% of gold produced up to 240,000 ounces; 5.5% thereafter(4)
Gold
3,600
oz.
3,500
oz.
4,400
oz.
5,300
oz.
4,300
oz.
Royalty:
Peñasquito
Newmont Goldcorp
2.0% NSR
Gold
35,500
oz.
17,800
oz.
37,300
oz.
53,400
oz.
50,300
oz.
Silver
4.6
Moz.
2.3
Moz.
4.9
Moz.
5.0
Moz.
4.2
Moz.
Lead
29.7
Mlbs.
17.0
Mlbs.
34.5
Mlbs.
36.1
Mlbs.
29.9
Mlbs.
Zinc
107.1
Mlbs.
(3.9)
Mlbs.
72.8
Mlbs.
83.1
Mlbs.
64.2
Mlbs.
Cortez
Nevada Gold Mines
GSR1, GSR2, GSR3, NVR1, NVR1C
Gold
35,100
oz.
37,000
oz.
32,700
oz.
19,900
oz.
7,000
oz.
FOOTNOTES
Tables 1 and 2
Reported production for stream interests relates to the Company’s actual metal sales, and for royalty interests relates to the amount of metal sales that are subject to the Company’s royalty interests for the stated period as reported to the Company by operators of the properties.
Individually, no stream or royalty included within the “Other” category contributed greater than 5% of the Company’s total revenue for either period. The “Other” category for streams is the Prestea gold stream.
The Pueblo Viejo silver stream is determined based on a fixed metallurgical recovery of 70% of silver in mill feed.
The 240,000 ounce threshold includes production from Golden Star’s Prestea mine.
TABLE 3
Calendar 2019 Operator’s Production Estimate vs Actual Production
Calendar 2019 Operator’s Production
Calendar 2019 Operator’s Production
Estimate(1)
Actual(2,3)
Gold
Silver
Base Metals
Gold
Silver
Base Metals
Stream/Royalty
(oz.)
(oz.)
(lbs.)
(oz.)
(oz.)
(lbs.)
Stream:
Andacollo(4)
62,000
40,400
Mount Milligan(5)
155,000 - 175,000
137,100
Copper
65 - 75 million
53.1 million
Pueblo Viejo(6)
550,000 - 600,000
N/A
411,000
N/A
Rainy River(6)
245,000 - 270,000
245,000 - 270,000
202,700
214,200
Wassa(7)
150,000 - 160,000
114,800
Royalty:
Cortez GSR1
115,500
86,800
Cortez GSR2
70,200
17,900
Cortez GSR3
183,700
104,100
Cortez NVR1
156,900
90,900
Cortez NVR1C
2,000
600
Peñasquito(8)
165,000
25 million
71,000
9.2 million
Lead
180 million
63 million
Zinc
245 million
108 million
Production estimates received from the operators are for calendar 2019, unless otherwise noted in the footnotes to this table. There can be no assurance that production estimates received from the operators will be achieved. Please refer to the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements and the statement regarding third party information contained in this press release, as well as the Risk Factors identified in Part I, Item 1A, of the Company’s Fiscal 2019 Form 10-K for information regarding factors that could affect actual results.
Actual production figures shown are from the operators and cover the period January 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019, unless otherwise noted in the footnotes to this table.
Actual production figures for Cortez are based on information provided to the Company by Nevada Gold Mines, and actual production figures for the other properties are the publicly reported figures of the operators of those properties.
The estimated and actual production figures shown for Andacollo are contained gold in concentrate.
The estimated and actual production figures shown for Mount Milligan are payable gold and copper in concentrate.
The estimated and actual production figures shown for Pueblo Viejo are payable gold in doré and represent Barrick’s 60% interest in gold produced from Pueblo Viejo. The operator did not provide estimated or actual silver production.
The estimated and actual gold and silver production figures shown for Rainy River are produced gold and silver in doré.
The estimated and actual goldproduction figures shown for Wassa are payable gold in doré.
The estimated and actual gold and silver production figures shown for Peñasquito are payable gold and silver in concentrate and doré. The estimated and actual lead and zinc production figures shown are payable lead and zinc in concentrate. The estimated production figures shown are for the period April 18, 2019 through December 31, 2019, while actual production figures shown are for the period April 18, 2019 through September 30, 2019, per the operator.
TABLE 4
Stream Summary
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
As of
As of
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Gold Stream
Purchases (oz.)
Sales (oz.)
Purchases (oz.)
Sales (oz.)
Inventory (oz.)
Inventory (oz.)
Mount Milligan
14,000
16,600
12,600
5,500
4,500
7,100
Pueblo Viejo
10,500
9,500
8,900
9,200
10,500
9,500
Andacollo
9,700
14,000
15,300
22,700
100
4,300
Wassa
2,900
3,600
4,200
4,300
700
1,500
Rainy River
4,400
4,600
3,600
4,500
1,600
1,800
Other
1,400
1,200
2,300
2,200
600
400
Total
42,900
49,500
46,900
48,400
18,000
24,600
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
As of
As of
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Silver Stream
Purchases (oz.)
Sales (oz.)
Purchases (oz.)
Sales (oz.)
Inventory (oz.)
Inventory (oz.)
Pueblo Viejo
462,500
475,600
509,500
540,200
462,500
475,600
Rainy River
49,400
34,500
35,200
31,500
51,400
36,500
Total
511,900
510,100
544,700
571,700
513,900
512,100
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
As of
As of
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Copper Stream
Purchases (Mlbs.)
Sales (Mlbs.)
Purchases (Mlbs.)
Sales (Mlbs.)
Inventory (Mlbs.)
Inventory (Mlbs.)
Mount Milligan
2.4
2.4
1.6
0.8
0.8
0.8
ROYAL GOLD, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands except share data)
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
ASSETS
Cash and equivalents
$
121,970
$
119,475
Royalty receivables
26,635
20,733
Income tax receivable
3,698
2,702
Stream inventory
10,772
11,380
Prepaid expenses and other
1,135
389
Total current assets
164,210
154,679
Stream and royalty interests, net
2,305,018
2,339,316
Other assets
78,683
50,156
Total assets
$
2,547,911
$
2,544,151
LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
3,496
$
2,890
Dividends payable
17,380
17,372
Income tax payable
5,548
6,974
Other current liabilities
5,949
6,374
Total current liabilities
32,373
33,610
Debt
164,595
214,554
Deferred tax liabilities
88,184
88,961
Uncertain tax positions
38,322
36,573
Other long-term liabilities
2,109
—
Total liabilities
325,583
373,698
Commitments and contingencies
EQUITY
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; and 0 shares issued
—
—
Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; and 65,495,787 and 65,440,492 shares outstanding, respectively
655
655
Additional paid-in capital
2,202,350
2,201,773
Accumulated losses
(12,676)
(65,747)
Total Royal Gold stockholders’ equity
2,190,329
2,136,681
Non-controlling interests
31,999
33,772
Total equity
2,222,328
2,170,453
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,547,911
$
2,544,151
ROYAL GOLD, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited, in thousands except for per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
Revenue
$
118,774
$
99,992
Costs and expenses
Cost of sales (excludes depletion, depreciation and amortization)
20,111
16,527
General and administrative
7,443
9,927
Production taxes
1,099
1,292
Exploration costs
2,626
4,362
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
38,714
42,551
Total costs and expenses
69,993
74,659
Operating income
48,781
25,333
Fair value changes in equity securities
(1,375
)
(1,468
)
Interest and other income
775
103
Interest and other expense
(2,834
)
(7,877
)
Income before income taxes
45,347
16,091
Income tax benefit (expense)
23,525
(4,115
)
Net income
68,872
11,976
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
1,581
3,032
Net income attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders
$
70,453
$
15,008
Net income
$
68,872
$
11,976
Comprehensive income
68,872
11,976
Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
1,581
3,032
Comprehensive income attributable to Royal Gold stockholders
$
70,453
$
15,008
Net income per share available to Royal Gold common stockholders:
Basic earnings per share
$
1.07
$
0.23
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
65,465,611
65,374,866
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.07
$
0.23
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
65,615,926
65,497,159
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.265
$
0.25
ROYAL GOLD, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
68,872
$
11,976
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
38,714
42,551
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
281
3,903
Non-cash employee stock compensation expense
2,101
2,444
Fair value changes in equity securities
1,375
1,468
Deferred tax benefit
(33,139
)
(1,681
)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Royalty receivables
(5,902
)
1,250
Stream inventory
608
(701
)
Income tax receivable
(995
)
(6,341
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(3,197
)
1,061
Accounts payable
517
(4,060
)
Income tax payable
(1,426
)
(10,241
)
Uncertain tax positions
1,748
3,266
Other liabilities
1,682
(258
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
71,239
$
44,637
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of stream and royalty interests
(4,362
)
(3
)
Other
4,858
(121
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities