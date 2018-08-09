Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Royal Gold, Inc (USA)    RGLD

ROYAL GOLD, INC (USA) (RGLD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Royal Gold, Inc (USA) : Royal Gold, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2018 | 04:13pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2018 / Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on August 9, 2018 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-4DDB35E60D5CD.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL GOLD, INC (USA)
04:13pROYAL GOLD, INC (USA) : Royal Gold, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
03:53pROYAL GOLD INC : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:14pROYAL GOLD USA : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
08/08ROYAL GOLD : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08ROYAL GOLD USA : Reports Record Annual Revenue, Cash Flow and Volume
BU
07/26AMARILLO GOLD : Announces proposed full repayment of the gold-linked loan and ot..
AQ
07/09ROYAL GOLD USA : Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter
BU
07/05AMARILLO GOLD : Announces the Sale of an NSR Royalty to Royal Gold for USD $10.8..
AQ
07/05ROYAL GOLD, INC (USA) : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/03Golden Star Refinances Royal Gold Loan
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/08Royal Gold EPS in-line, misses on revenue 
08/08GDX : It's A Bear Market, You Know 
08/07Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
08/03U.S. Dollar To Continue Appreciating Through Year-End 
07/26Gold And Silver Now And Forecast Target Price Adjustments For End 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 484 M
EBIT 2019 177 M
Net income 2019 134 M
Debt 2019 18,4 M
Yield 2019 1,13%
P/E ratio 2019 42,59
P/E ratio 2020 33,71
EV / Sales 2019 11,3x
EV / Sales 2020 10,2x
Capitalization 5 444 M
Chart ROYAL GOLD, INC (USA)
Duration : Period :
Royal Gold, Inc (USA) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL GOLD, INC (USA)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 97,0 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony A. Jensen President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
William M. Hayes Chairman
Mark E. Isto Vice President-Operations
William Holmes Heissenbuttel Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Strategy
Ronald J. Vance Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL GOLD, INC (USA)1.29%5 444
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-3.86%19 240
BARRICK GOLD CORP-22.50%12 599
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-7.98%12 044
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-9.53%9 400
POLYUS PAO--.--%9 126
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.