Royal KPN : KPN AGM approves all agenda items

Today, Royal KPN N.V.'s ('KPN') Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGM') granted the requested approvals on all items on the agenda.

The agenda included a resolution to declare a total dividend over the fiscal year 2018 of € 13.3 cents per ordinary share, which consists of € 12 cents regular dividend and € 1.3 cents pass-through from Telefónica Deutschland dividends. As a result, a final dividend of € 8.0 cents per ordinary share will be paid in cash, net of 15% dividend withholding tax, on 18 April 2019. As of 12 April 2019, the shares trade ex-dividend.

Furthermore, the AGM decided to reappoint Mrs. Sap and Mr. Hartman as members of the Supervisory Board and approved the proposed amendment of the remuneration policy.

Detailed information about the approved resolutions and other agenda items, is available on the website of KPN (ir.kpn.com).