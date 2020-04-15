Royal KPN : KPN AGM approves all agenda items

KPN AGM approves all agenda items
15 Apr 2020 17:10 CET/CEST
Today, Royal KPN N.V.'s ("KPN") Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") granted the requested approvals on all items on the agenda.
The agenda included a resolution to declare a total dividend over the fiscal year 2019 of € 12.5 cents per ordinary share. As a result, a final dividend of € 8.3 cents per ordinary share will be paid in cash, net of 15% dividend withholding tax, on 22 April 2020. As of 17 April 2020, the shares trade ex-dividend.
Furthermore, the AGM decided to appoint Mrs. Catherine Guillouard as member of the Supervisory Board , to succeed Mr. Peter van Bommel who reached the end of his second term of appointment . The AGM also approved the proposed remuneration policy for the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board , which have been updated and amended in line with recent changes in legislation and best practices.
KPN is grateful for the s upport and flexibility of its shareholders to successfully participate remotely in the AGM today.
Detailed information about the approved resolutions and other agenda items , is available on the website of KPN (ir.kpn.com).
