Royal KPN : KPN EGM to inform about Dominique Leroy as new CEO

KPN EGM to inform about Dominique Leroy as new CEO

13 Sep 2019 17:45 CET/CEST

Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") has published the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM"), to be held at KPN's headquarters in Rotterdam on Monday 28 October 2019.

The meeting is scheduled to inform shareholders about the intended appointment of Mr s. Dominique Leroy as Member and Chairman of the Board of Management of KPN in the role of Chief Executive Officer as per 1 December 2019. The intention to appoint Mrs. Leroy as successor of Maximo Ibarra was made public through a press releaseon 5 September 2019.

