Royal KPN : KPN EGM to inform about new Board of Management composition

0
10/16/2019 | 12:08pm EDT

KPN EGM to inform about new Board of Management composition

16 Oct 2019 17:45 CET/CEST

Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") has published the agenda of the E xtraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM"), to be held at KPN's headquarters in Rotterdam on Wednesday 27 November 2019.

The meeting is scheduled to inform shareholders about the new Board of Management composition. It is the Supervisory Board's intention to:

Reappoint Mr. Joost Farwerck as Member and Chairman of the Board of Management of KPN in the role of Chief Executive Officer for a new four-year term as of 1 December 2019 ;

Appoint Mr. Chris Figee as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board of Management of KPN as of 1 February 2020

In addition, it is the Supervisory Board's intention to appoint the following members to the Board of Management as of 1 December 2019:

Mr. Babak Fouladi, Chief Technology and Digital Officer;

Mrs. Hilde Garssen, Chief People Officer;

Mr. Jean-Pascal Van Overbeke, Chief Consumer Market; and

Mrs. Marieke Snoep, Chief Business Market.

These intended appointments were made public through a press releaseon 1 October 2019.

For further information, please visit our website: ir.kpn.com.

For more information:

KPN Royal Dutch Telecom

Investor Relations

Wilhelminakade 123

3072 AP Rotterdam

Tel: +31 (0)70 4460986

E-mail: ir@kpn.com

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

Disclaimer

Koninklijke KPN NV published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 16:07:08 UTC
