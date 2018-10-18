Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal KPN    KPN   NL0000009082

ROYAL KPN (KPN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Royal KPN : KPN Ventures provides growth capital to CUJO AI for international growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 09:38am CEST

KPN Ventures, the venture capital investment arm of KPN, has provided growth capital to CUJO AI, a next-gen artificial intelligence company. The capital provided is part of a series B investment round to fuel international growth.

CUJO AI will use the capital to accelerate growth in building and expanding new AI-driven services for network operators. With this investment, CUJO AI will continue to evolve AI-powered technology and to meet growing international demand. The company is actively working with several network operators.

With CUJO AI's technology, operators can reduce costs, save time, decrease customer churn, and create brand loyalty. Powered by machine learning algorithms, CUJO AI's proposition not only helps network operators to protect the connected homes of their customers but also to improve the connected experience. These solutions include security, advanced device identification, as well as advanced parental controls.

"We work closely with the network operators to develop and deliver AI driven solutions powered by machine learning and real-time data. Our goal is to scale the security and personalize the customer experience. Network Operators that implement CUJO AI solutions will be able to offer personalized network visibility for their users," said Einaras von Gravrock, CEO of CUJO AI. "We are proud that KPN Ventures trusts our technology and wanted to invest in our AI-driven solutions."

Herman Kienhuis, managing director of KPN Ventures: "As the number of connected home devices grows, home network management and security becomes increasingly important. The CUJO AI team has developed best-in-class software for this purpose and is already working with leading U.S. players to bring this to consumers. Through our investment, we aim to support CUJO AI in bringing their solution to European markets as well."

Founded in 2015, CUJO AI has grown rapidly to 170 employees. The company has won numerous technology awards, including the 'Best Fixed Telecom Opportunity of the Year' at the Telecom Council SPIFFY Awards. Also, the company was recognized as a Technology Pioneer 2018 by the World Economic Forum in May.

About KPN Ventures:

KPN Ventures is the corporate venture capital unit of KPN, The Netherlands' leading telecom & ICT company. It focuses on direct and indirect (fund-in-fund) early-stage investments in Cyber Security, Internet of Things, Smart Home, Digital Healthcare, Video/OTT, Cloud, Data/AI and Networking Technology. KPN Ventures has its main office in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. www.kpnventures.com

Disclaimer

Koninklijke KPN NV published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 07:37:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL KPN
09:38aROYAL KPN : KPN Ventures provides growth capital to CUJO AI for international gr..
PU
09/14AMERICA MOVIL DE CV : cuts stake in KPN to 16 percent
RE
09/12ROYAL KPN : KPN Ventures invests in Belgian early-stage technology investment fu..
PU
09/12ROYAL KPN : Crossing thresholds
CO
08/28ROYAL KPN : KPN announces changes in management structure
PU
08/01ROYAL KPN : KPN notifies holders of EUR 1.1bn hybrid bond of redemption at first..
AQ
07/31ROYAL KPN : KPN Ventures invests in cyber security startup ZecOps
PU
07/30ROYAL KPN : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/26ROYAL KPN : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/26ROYAL KPN : Half-year results
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13Europe logs objection to Dutch combo of T-Mobile, Tele2 
08/30Royal KPN -3% as BofA goes Neutral; firm boosts Deutsche Telekom 
07/26Royal KPN N.V. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Deutsche Telekom might merge or float Dutch T-Mobile unit, sell German towers 
2017EU reassessing 2014 Liberty-Ziggo deal after court annuls it 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 762 M
EBIT 2018 881 M
Net income 2018 469 M
Debt 2018 6 247 M
Yield 2018 5,55%
P/E ratio 2018 21,47
P/E ratio 2019 18,72
EV / Sales 2018 2,76x
EV / Sales 2019 2,75x
Capitalization 9 662 M
Chart ROYAL KPN
Duration : Period :
Royal KPN Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL KPN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 2,94 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maximo Ibarra Chief Executive & Business Market Officer
Duco W. Sickinghe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joost F. E. Farwerck Chief Operations Officer
Jan Kees de Jager Chief Financial Officer
Derk J. Haank Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL KPN-20.87%11 107
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.51%222 009
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-5.53%82 698
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.39%76 116
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%42 356
TELEFONICA-13.33%42 187
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.