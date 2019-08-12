Royal KPN : KPN once again main sponsor of SAIL

This 10th edition, like that of 2015, promises to be a mega-event that appeals to everyone's imagination. As main sponsor, KPN makes it possible for the many crews, the more than two million visitors, and all the fans to be digitally connected with each other and the whole world without any worries. In addition, KPN provides secure and fast interconnectivity for the entire SAIL organization. For example, KPN provides, among other things, additional 4G mobile coverage, WiFi zones, and the SAIL Social Media boat. Allowing millions of visitors at the event, at home, or on the road, to get the best SAIL 2020 experience possible wherever they are.

Maximo Ibarra, CEO at KPN: 'SAIL Amsterdam 2020 is much more than a sponsorship project for KPN. For us, it is an example of how we use our network and expertise in such a large area to provide daily connectivity to hundreds of thousands of visitors simultaneously. We are proud to be able to support this special anniversary edition of SAIL.'

Reineke Boot, SAIL Event Partners director: 'As a sustainable and innovative Dutch company, KPN is a dream partner for SAIL: a ground-breaking, enterprising, and successful connector. We are pleased that KPN is once again main sponsor of SAIL and will ensure the right connections so that our visitors can share their experiences with the world around them. We are grateful to KPN for their many years of consistent and indispensable support, allowing millions of fans to enjoy SAIL.'

SAIL Amsterdam 2020 - 12 to 16 August 2020.