Royal KPN : KPN to sell Argeweb to Total Webhosting Solutions

KPN to sell Argeweb to Total Webhosting Solutions

29 Nov 2019 17:45 CET/CEST

Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") announced that it has reached agreement to sell its webhosting subsidiary Argeweb to Total Webhosting Solutions, for an undisclosed consideration. The transaction is in line with KPN's strategy to be the undisputed quality leader and provide the highest quality services to its customers. The sale of Argeweb accelerates the simplification of the company and contributes to the focus on a converged and simplified portfolio in Business Market. The proceeds of the transaction will be retained to increase operational and financial flexibility.

After closing of the transaction, KPN continues to be the premium service provider in the business market by delivering best-in-class connectivity, cloud, workspace and security solutions. Argeweb is based in Maassluis and was acquired by KPN in 2014. Argeweb continues to provide services such as domain registration, shared hosting, hosted exchange and online storage services to SMEs. For customers of both KPN and Argeweb services will continue uninterrupted.

