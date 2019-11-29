Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal KPN    KPN   NL0000009082

ROYAL KPN

(KPN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Royal KPN : KPN to sell Argeweb to Total Webhosting Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 12:18pm EST

KPN to sell Argeweb to Total Webhosting Solutions

29 Nov 2019 17:45 CET/CEST

Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") announced that it has reached agreement to sell its webhosting subsidiary Argeweb to Total Webhosting Solutions, for an undisclosed consideration. The transaction is in line with KPN's strategy to be the undisputed quality leader and provide the highest quality services to its customers. The sale of Argeweb accelerates the simplification of the company and contributes to the focus on a converged and simplified portfolio in Business Market. The proceeds of the transaction will be retained to increase operational and financial flexibility.

After closing of the transaction, KPN continues to be the premium service provider in the business market by delivering best-in-class connectivity, cloud, workspace and security solutions. Argeweb is based in Maassluis and was acquired by KPN in 2014. Argeweb continues to provide services such as domain registration, shared hosting, hosted exchange and online storage services to SMEs. For customers of both KPN and Argeweb services will continue uninterrupted.

For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail:ir@kpn.com

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

Disclaimer

Koninklijke KPN NV published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 17:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL KPN
12:18pROYAL KPN : KPN to sell Argeweb to Total Webhosting Solutions
PU
11/27ROYAL KPN : KPN Supervisory Board appoints members to Board of Management follow..
PU
11/25ROYAL KPN : KPN proposes to appoint Catherine Guillouard to the Supervisory Boar..
PU
11/04ROYAL KPN : KPN announces $ 1bn Tender Offer
PU
10/25ROYAL KPN : Third Quarter 2019 Results
PU
10/25ROYAL KPN : Slide show Q3 results
CO
10/16ROYAL KPN : KPN EGM to inform about new Board of Management composition
PU
10/01ROYAL KPN : KPN acts swiftly to end CEO search, names insider Farwerck
RE
10/01ROYAL KPN : KPN announces new CEO, CFO transition and expands Board of Managemen..
PU
09/30DOMINIQUE LEROY : KPN drops new CEO Leroy amid investigation into share sale
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 557 M
EBIT 2019 976 M
Net income 2019 541 M
Debt 2019 6 135 M
Yield 2019 4,64%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,23x
EV / Sales2020 3,26x
Capitalization 11 823 M
Chart ROYAL KPN
Duration : Period :
Royal KPN Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL KPN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 3,13  €
Last Close Price 2,82  €
Spread / Highest target 41,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joost F. E. Farwerck Chairman-Management Board & COO
Duco W. Sickinghe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kees de Jager Chief Financial Officer
Babak Fouladi Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Derk J. Haank Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL KPN10.08%13 011
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.90%248 561
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.92%92 170
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.65%79 391
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%49 708
ORANGE5.26%43 482
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group