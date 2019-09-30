Royal KPN : KPN to withdraw the intended appointment of Mrs. Dominique Leroy as CEO of KPN

KPN to withdraw the intended appointment of Mrs. Dominique Leroy as CEO of KPN

30 Sep 2019 07:30 CET/CEST

Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") regrets to announce that Mrs. Dominique Leroy is no longer a candidate in the process to become the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Management of KPN.

The duration of the procedures which concern Mrs. Leroy by the authorities in Belgium is unclear and unpredictable. The Supervisory Board of KPN considers these uncertainties around timing not in the interest of KPN and its stakeholders. For this reason, the Supervisory Board has taken the decision to withdraw the intended appointment of Mrs. Leroy in the position of CEO of KPN.

Chairman of KPN's Supervisory Board Mr. Duco Sickinghe: "This was a difficult decision for the Supervisory Board given the track record of Mrs. Dominique Leroy as a very accomplished executive. However, the uncertainty around timing results in a situation, which the Supervisory Board considers not in the interest of KPN. We wish her all the best."

As a consequence, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders - scheduled for Monday 28 October 2019 - will not take place.

As announced on 5 September 2019, Mr. Joost Farwerck will temporarily assume the position of Chairman of the Board of Management and Executive Committee.

The Supervisory Board is fully focused on the situation and expects to be able to make a further announcement at short notice.

For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam

Tel: +31 (0)70 4460986

E-mail: ir@kpn.com

