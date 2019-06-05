Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal KPN    KPN   NL0000009082

ROYAL KPN

(KPN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal KPN : U.S. ambassador - Dutch should ban Huawei outright on 5G network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 06:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is seen at a shopping mall in Shanghai

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra said on Wednesday the Dutch government should ban Huawei outright from supplying equipment for a new 5G mobile telecommunications network in the Netherlands if it wants to prevent spying by the Chinese state.

Leaders in the Netherlands have not yet taken a position on using Huawei technology ahead of a 5G network auction process due to begin in coming months.

Hoekstra made his comments as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo finished a tour of Western European countries, including Germany and Britain, which have also resisted U.S. calls for an ban after Washington blacklisted Huawei.

Huawei has repeatedly denied all allegations of espionage and last month said it was the victim of U.S. bullying.

Hoekstra, a former chair of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee who was appointed as ambassador to the Netherlands by U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018, called for a high-level Dutch political decision barring Huawei from all aspects of the network.

In April, the Dutch government established a task force to evaluate the vulnerability of 5G telecommunications networks to misuse by technology vendors.

"They are saying they are going to come out with a recommendation on the technical specifications that will protect that data," Hoekstra said in an interview on the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in The Hague.

"We think that may not be the best approach to take, that the first question you need to answer is... .Do you really want to turn this technology over?"

Using Huawei equipment on a new Dutch network would be "a bad, bad idea and a bad direction to go," he said.

Telecom firm Royal KPN NV, set to play a leading role in the Dutch rollout of 5G in coming years, said it would exclude Huawei from "core" elements of the network.

But Hoekstra said that doesn't go far enough and that using any Huawei technology would create a vulnerability that could be exploited by the Chinese government.

"When they own the system and it's a Huawei system, not only does Huawei own the system, the Chinese government will own the system and they will own what goes on it," he said.

(This story has been refilled to correct the name of conference to Global Entrepreneurship Summit, paragraph 7)

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, William Maclean)

By Anthony Deutsch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL KPN
06:22pROYAL KPN : U.S. ambassador - Dutch should ban Huawei outright on 5G network
RE
04:08aROYAL KPN : AT&T, KPN, Orange and Swisscom activate LTE-M roaming across North A..
PU
06/03ROYAL KPN : Telecom providers join forces to combat smartphone fraud
PU
05/16ROYAL KPN : Dutch spy agency investigating alleged Huawei 'backdoor' - Volkskran..
RE
04/26ROYAL KPN : Dutch telecom KPN won't use Huawei for 'core' 5G network
RE
04/26KPN : Excluding Huawei from 5G network will not incur extra costs
RE
04/15ASML : The Netherlands forms task force to assess 5G security risks
RE
04/12ROYAL KPN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/10ROYAL KPN : KPN AGM approves all agenda items
PU
03/29ROYAL KPN : Publication of KPN's restated figures 2018
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 5 618 M
EBIT 2019 872 M
Net income 2019 418 M
Debt 2019 5 970 M
Yield 2019 4,79%
P/E ratio 2019 26,84
P/E ratio 2020 20,87
EV / Sales 2019 3,14x
EV / Sales 2020 3,12x
Capitalization 11 654 M
Chart ROYAL KPN
Duration : Period :
Royal KPN Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL KPN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 2,97 €
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maximo Ibarra Chief Executive & Business Market Officer
Duco W. Sickinghe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joost F. E. Farwerck Chief Operations Officer
Jan Kees de Jager Chief Financial Officer
Babak Fouladi Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL KPN8.32%13 020
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.00%233 171
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP8.41%88 436
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.79%81 568
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 656
ORANGE-2.44%42 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About