ROYAL KPN N.V.

ROYAL KPN N.V.

(KPN)
07/24 11:38:07 am
2.396 EUR   -1.07%
07/25ROYAL KPN N : KPN Q2 2020 Results (Consensus)
PU
07/22ROYAL KPN N.V. : half-yearly earnings release
07/21Dutch government raises 1.23 bln euros at first 5G auction
RE
Royal KPN N : KPN Q2 2020 Results (Consensus)

07/25/2020 | 08:11pm EDT

Consensus Q2 '20

Analyst forecasts for the period ending 30 Jun 2020

Please note that this analyst consensus is subject to the disclaimer below:

The analyst consensus is based on forecasts provided by various leading equity analysts covering the KPN share.

The analyst consensus for the Q2 2020 period and full fiscal years 2020-2021 is based on the non-weighted average of 20 analyst forecasts (vs. 15 in Q1 2020).

The analyst forecasts were submitted to KPN in the period of 13 Jun 2020 to 23 Jun 2020. The consensus was published at 26 Jun 2020 at 17:45 CET.

The analyst consensus does not in any way represent KPN's financial expectations nor can this be considered to be a forward looking statement by KPN. The analyst consensus is provided for information purposes only, for the convenience of our investors. KPN is not responsible and cannot be held liable in any way for the accuracy, completeness or validity of the analyst consensus, nor for the figures, calculations or assumptions that have led thereto.

Consolidated figures

Q2 '20

FY '20

FY '21

Average

Median

High

Low

Average

Median

High

Low

Average

Median

High

Low

Adjusted revenues

Consumer

694

695

723

671

2,839

2,844

2,910

2,770

2,834

2,845

2,918

2,768

Business

464

462

492

439

1,900

1,904

1,966

1,809

1,853

1,854

1,924

1,748

Wholesale

150

152

158

123

609

610

627

573

620

619

653

595

Network, Operations & IT

1

1

4

1

7

6

13

4

7

6

13

4

Other (incl. eliminations)

-20

-18

-14

-31

-76

-68

-58

-105

-76

-71

-58

-105

Total adjusted revenues

1,290

1,288

1,319

1,251

5,279

5,278

5,358

5,201

5,238

5,223

5,350

5,155

Service revenues

1,208

1,209

1,225

1,191

4,897

4,898

4,935

4,863

4,853

4,857

4,923

4,799

Non-service revenues & other

82

79

95

73

365

376

380

335

372

380

391

352

Revenues incidentals

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total reported revenues

1,290

1,288

1,319

1,251

5,279

5,279

5,358

5,201

5,238

5,223

5,350

5,155

Operating expenses excl. D&A

Cost of goods & services

299

300

317

275

1,256

1,271

1,342

1,033

1,252

1,266

1,357

1,018

Personnel expenses

231

227

257

217

935

930

993

898

901

891

992

846

IT/TI

81

79

92

74

318

318

364

291

295

298

358

254

Other operating expenses

121

95

424

68

498

382

1,712

312

458

378

1,572

169

Total operating expenses excl. D&A

696

697

747

662

2,901

2,897

2,979

2,832

2,808

2,805

2,919

2,666

Opex incidentals

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Opex restructuring

-22

-24

-10

-30

-84

-80

-50

-120

-84

-86

-50

-105

Total adjusted operating expenses

677

677

732

634

2,825

2,831

2,992

2,740

2,731

2,717

2,877

2,586

Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA

595

598

611

568

2,378

2,377

2,418

2,337

2,431

2,424

2,502

2,356

Incidentals

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Restructuring

22

22

30

10

84

80

120

50

84

86

105

50

Lease-related expenses

Depreciation right-of-use asset

-34

-34

-30

-36

-134

-135

-122

-145

-134

-135

-122

-145

Interest lease liabilities

-7

-7

-6

-8

-27

-27

-24

-32

-27

-28

-22

-33

Adjusted EBITDA after leases

576

579

596

538

2,301

2,300

2,337

2,269

2,353

2,348

2,423

2,295

P&L items cont'd

Depreciation

241

241

254

222

974

981

1,028

900

953

960

1,024

840

Amortization

133

135

137

123

534

538

551

507

532

537

548

503

Total D&A

374

375

388

357

1,510

1,509

1,566

1,440

1,488

1,486

1,560

1,380

Operating profit

218

220

249

185

872

880

947

807

950

944

1,045

854

Profit for the period

126

122

158

88

481

495

570

407

570

571

658

466

Earnings per share (non-diluted) from continuing operations (in €)

0.03

0.03

0.04

0.02

0.12

0.12

0.14

0.10

0.14

0.14

0.17

0.11

Dividend per share (in € cents) - Regular

4.3

4.3

4.5

4.2

13.1

13.0

13.8

12.5

13.9

13.8

15.1

12.5

Dividend per share (in € cents) - Additional

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.6

0.0

Dividend per share (in € cents) - Total

4.3

4.3

4.5

4.2

13.1

13.0

14.3

12.5

13.9

13.8

15.7

12.5

Cash flow generation

Adjusted EBITDA after leases

576

579

596

538

2,301

2,300

2,337

2,269

2,353

2,348

2,423

2,295

Capex

-269

-267

-250

-320

-1,099

-1,100

-1,079

-1,118

-1,104

-1,100

-1,077

-1,130

Operational free cash flow

307

308

336

263

1,202

1,205

1,252

1,169

1,250

1,245

1,316

1,195

as % of Adjusted revenues

23.8%

23.9%

26.4%

20.2%

22.8%

22.7%

23.7%

22.0%

23.9%

23.7%

25.5%

23.0%

Cash restructuring

-22

-22

-10

-36

-90

-88

-50

-127

-85

-86

-50

-133

Non-cash incidentals

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Change in provisions excl. restructuring

-3

0

2

-15

-17

-15

26

-45

-5

0

60

-35

Interest received/(paid) excl. lease interest

-37

-33

-23

-69

-246

-240

-206

-281

-222

-221

-189

-250

Taxes received/(paid)

-8

-6

0

-30

-18

-20

-6

-28

-26

-25

-8

-100

Change in working capital

-70

-60

1

-122

-69

-77

-20

-96

-37

-37

8

-75

Other income

0

0

1

-7

1

0

18

-2

1

0

6

0

Other movements

1

0

10

-11

-6

-5

28

-64

-4

0

27

-98

Free cash flow (excl. TEFD dividend)

167

162

211

99

755

755

784

727

870

878

945

788

as % of Adjusted revenues

13.0%

12.7%

16.4%

7.7%

14.3%

14.3%

14.9%

13.8%

16.6%

16.8%

18.3%

15.2%

KPN Analyst Consensus Q2 2020

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Koninklijke KPN NV published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2020 00:10:02 UTC
