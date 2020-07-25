Royal KPN N : KPN Q2 2020 Results (Consensus)

Analyst forecasts for the period ending 30 Jun 2020
Please note that this analyst consensus is subject to the disclaimer below:
The analyst consensus is based on forecasts provided by various leading equity analysts covering the KPN share.
The analyst consensus for the Q2 2020 period and full fiscal years 2020-2021 is based on the non-weighted average of 20 analyst forecasts (vs. 15 in Q1 2020).
The analyst forecasts were submitted to KPN in the period of 13 Jun 2020 to 23 Jun 2020. The consensus was published at 26 Jun 2020 at 17:45 CET.
The analyst consensus does not in any way represent KPN's financial expectations nor can this be considered to be a forward looking statement by KPN. The analyst consensus is provided for information purposes only, for the convenience of our investors. KPN is not responsible and cannot be held liable in any way for the accuracy, completeness or validity of the analyst consensus, nor for the figures, calculations or assumptions that have led thereto.
Consolidated figures
Q2 '20
FY '20
FY '21
Average
Median
High
Low
Average
Median
High
Low
Average
Median
High
Low
Adjusted revenues
Consumer
694
695
723
671
2,839
2,844
2,910
2,770
2,834
2,845
2,918
2,768
Business
464
462
492
439
1,900
1,904
1,966
1,809
1,853
1,854
1,924
1,748
Wholesale
150
152
158
123
609
610
627
573
620
619
653
595
Network, Operations & IT
1
1
4
1
7
6
13
4
7
6
13
4
Other (incl. eliminations)
-20
-18
-14
-31
-76
-68
-58
-105
-76
-71
-58
-105
Total adjusted revenues
1,290
1,288
1,319
1,251
5,279
5,278
5,358
5,201
5,238
5,223
5,350
5,155
Service revenues
1,208
1,209
1,225
1,191
4,897
4,898
4,935
4,863
4,853
4,857
4,923
4,799
Non-service revenues & other
82
79
95
73
365
376
380
335
372
380
391
352
Revenues incidentals
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total reported revenues
1,290
1,288
1,319
1,251
5,279
5,279
5,358
5,201
5,238
5,223
5,350
5,155
Operating expenses excl. D&A
Cost of goods & services
299
300
317
275
1,256
1,271
1,342
1,033
1,252
1,266
1,357
1,018
Personnel expenses
231
227
257
217
935
930
993
898
901
891
992
846
IT/TI
81
79
92
74
318
318
364
291
295
298
358
254
Other operating expenses
121
95
424
68
498
382
1,712
312
458
378
1,572
169
Total operating expenses excl. D&A
696
697
747
662
2,901
2,897
2,979
2,832
2,808
2,805
2,919
2,666
Opex incidentals
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Opex restructuring
-22
-24
-10
-30
-84
-80
-50
-120
-84
-86
-50
-105
Total adjusted operating expenses
677
677
732
634
2,825
2,831
2,992
2,740
2,731
2,717
2,877
2,586
Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA
595
598
611
568
2,378
2,377
2,418
2,337
2,431
2,424
2,502
2,356
Incidentals
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Restructuring
22
22
30
10
84
80
120
50
84
86
105
50
Lease-related expenses
Depreciation right-of-use asset
-34
-34
-30
-36
-134
-135
-122
-145
-134
-135
-122
-145
Interest lease liabilities
-7
-7
-6
-8
-27
-27
-24
-32
-27
-28
-22
-33
Adjusted EBITDA after leases
576
579
596
538
2,301
2,300
2,337
2,269
2,353
2,348
2,423
2,295
P&L items cont'd
Depreciation
241
241
254
222
974
981
1,028
900
953
960
1,024
840
Amortization
133
135
137
123
534
538
551
507
532
537
548
503
Total D&A
374
375
388
357
1,510
1,509
1,566
1,440
1,488
1,486
1,560
1,380
Operating profit
218
220
249
185
872
880
947
807
950
944
1,045
854
Profit for the period
126
122
158
88
481
495
570
407
570
571
658
466
Earnings per share (non-diluted) from continuing operations (in €)