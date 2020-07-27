|
Royal KPN N : KPN Q2 2020 Results (Presentation)
07/27/2020 | 01:41am EDT
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
|
▪
|
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
▪
|
|
▪
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
|
|
▪
|
|
▪
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
▪
|
|
▪
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
|
▪
|
▪
|
|
▪
|
|
|
|
▪
|
▪
|
|
▪
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
|
▪
|
|
▪
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
|
|
|
▪
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
|
▪
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▪
▪
▪
▪
|
(excl. divestments
|
2
|
)
|
(excl. divestments
|
2
|
)
|
|
▪
▪
▪
▪
▪
|
(excl. divestments
|
1
|
)
|
(excl. divestments
|
1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
|
|
|
▪
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
▪
|
|
|
|
▪
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Koninklijke KPN NV published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 05:40:02 UTC
|
|Latest news on ROYAL KPN N.V.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
5 329 M
6 240 M
6 240 M
|Net income 2020
|
463 M
542 M
542 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
6 032 M
7 063 M
7 063 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|20,1x
|Yield 2020
|5,52%
|
|Capitalization
|
10 053 M
11 693 M
11 772 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|
|EV / Sales 2020
|3,02x
|Nbr of Employees
|11 248
|Free-Float
|83,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ROYAL KPN N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|23
|Average target price
|
2,84 €
|Last Close Price
|
2,40 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
66,9%
|Spread / Average Target
|
18,4%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-34,5%