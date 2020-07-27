Log in
ROYAL KPN N.V.

(KPN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/27 02:07:53 am
2.417 EUR   +0.88%
01:57aROYAL KPN N : Dutch telco KPN expects stable profits over 2020 despite COVID-19
01:41aROYAL KPN N : Second Quarter 2020 Results
01:41aROYAL KPN N : KPN Q2 2020 Results (Presentation)
Royal KPN N : KPN Q2 2020 Results (Presentation)

07/27/2020

Koninklijke KPN NV published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 05:40:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 5 329 M 6 240 M 6 240 M
Net income 2020 463 M 542 M 542 M
Net Debt 2020 6 032 M 7 063 M 7 063 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
Yield 2020 5,52%
Capitalization 10 053 M 11 693 M 11 772 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 11 248
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart ROYAL KPN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal KPN N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL KPN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 2,84 €
Last Close Price 2,40 €
Spread / Highest target 66,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joost F. E. Farwerck Chairman-Management Board, CEO & COO
Duco W. Sickinghe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chris H. Figee Chief Financial Officer
Babak Fouladi Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Derk Johan Haank Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL KPN N.V.-8.93%11 693
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.41%235 245
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-8.32%88 732
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.13%82 083
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-4.62%51 784
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC3.30%40 156
