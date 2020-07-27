Royal KPN N : Second Quarter 2020 Results

Second Quarter 2020 Results
27 Jul 2020 07:30 CET/CEST
KPN is pleased to announce its Q2 2020 Results.
KPN's Q2 2020 Results webcast will be held today at 13:00 CEST.
Program
12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees
13:00 CEST: Webcast
Webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com
Kind regards,
KPN Investor Relations
For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com
