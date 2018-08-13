ROYAL MAIL : TRIALS THE UK’S FIRST PARCEL POSTBOXES

Royal Mail is trialling parcel postboxes that mean small businesses and marketplace sellers can post pre-paid* parcels through postboxes in the same way that they currently post letters

This is the first time parcel postboxes have been trialled in the UK. The trial of 30 parcel postboxes is taking place in Northampton and Leicester and will last until 5th November

The trial boxes are based on existing Royal Mail meter mail drop boxes. They have a wider aperture and secure design for deposits, making the posting of larger prepaid items both safe and convenient

It marks the first potential major change in use for the UK humble postbox in the last 160 years. The first ever UK postboxes were trialled in Jersey in 1852. They were subsequently rolled out across the UK in 1853 by Anthony Trollope, the novelist and senior GPO executive

Royal Mail is trialling the UK's first ever parcel postboxes in Northampton and Leicester.

Parcel postboxes mean small businesses and marketplace sellers can post pre-paid* parcels through securely designed parcel postboxes, in the same way that they currently post a letter.

This is the first time parcel postboxes have been trialled in the UK. The trial will last until November 5 2018. Parcel postboxes represent the first potential major change of use for the humble postbox in its last 160 years of existence.

For the proof of concept trial, we are repurposing some existing meter mail drop boxes. With a wider aperture and secure design for mailing larger items, the parcel postboxes make the posting of larger prepaid parcels both safe and convenient.

For the trial, 17 parcel postboxes will be sited in Northampton and 13 in Leicester. At the end of the trial, Royal Mail will review consumer feedback and usage of the parcel postboxes. A decision will then be made whether or not to introduce some parcel postboxes in various locations across the UK.

A spokesperson for Royal Mail Parcels, said 'The trial of parcel postboxes is one of the many ways we at Royal Mail are looking to make the lives of customers easier, giving them more options that suit how they want to do business. The trial is aimed at giving more flexibility to online sellers who might be running a business in their spare time and not keeping regular office hours.'

Ends

For journalist enquiries contact:

Mark Street, Royal Mail press office

Email: mark.street@royalmail.com

Royal Mail press office: 020 7449 8246

Note to editors

*Parcels must be pre-paid through Click & Drop, Royal Mail's market leading online labelling system for consumers, online sellers and account customers.

All items must comply with Royal Mail's Prohibited and Restricted items regulations.

The History of The Postbox

Anthony Trollope proposed the introduction of postboxes to Britain, starting with a trial on the Channel Islands. Four cast-iron pillar boxes were installed on the island of Jersey and came into use in November 1852. In 1853 the trial was extended to neighbouring Guernsey

The first trial was considered a success and postboxes began appearing on the British mainland from 1853

Although the first ever postboxes were red, there were complaints that they were an eyesore in the countryside, so they were painted green a couple of years after they were launched. By 1874, they had become part of everyday life and people complained that they couldn't see where they were - so they were painted red again

Red remained the standard colour for boxes from then on with few exceptions.

About Royal Mail plc

Royal Mail plc is the parent company of Royal Mail Group Limited, the leading provider of postal and delivery services in the UK and the UK's designated universal postal service provider. UK Parcels, International and Letters ('UKPIL') comprises the company's UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses operating under the 'Royal Mail' and 'Parcelforce Worldwide' brands. Through the Royal Mail Core Network, the company delivers a one-price-goes-anywhere service on a range of parcels and letters products. Royal Mail has the capability to deliver to around 30 million addresses in the UK, six days a week (excluding UK public holidays). Parcelforce Worldwide operates a separate UK network which collects and delivers express parcels. Royal Mail also owns General Logistics Systems (GLS) which operates one of the largest ground-based, deferred parcel delivery networks in Europe.