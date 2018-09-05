Log in
ROYAL MAIL
Royal Mail : Online shopping in the UK rises nine per cent YOY

09/05/2018
  • UK online shoppers make 87 per cent of their retail* purchases online, up from 80 per cent in 2017.
  • The increase of almost nine per cent year on year, according to Royal Mail's Delivery Matters report, is driven by the pursuit of value for money.
  • Consumers continue to look around online for the best deals and prices.
  • On average, UK online shoppers spend £34 on each online transaction. This is similar to 2017 figures (£38).
  • Men typically spend more online than women and younger shoppers buy online more frequently than shoppers of an older age.
  • One in five have purchased an item after seeing something on social media, with younger online shoppers (18-24 year olds) driving this trend.
  • Laptops are the device most commonly used for online shopping in the evening. Smartphones are most likely to be used at all other times of the day.

UK online shoppers make 87 per cent of their retail* purchases online, up from 80 per cent last year, according to Royal Mail's annual UK report. The proportion of money being spent online* has increased as shoppers look for good value for money. The ability to compare prices and a wider choice of products are the key reasons for shoppers going online as opposed to shopping in-store. On average, shoppers spend £34 on each online transaction.

Use of social media sites to shop online is on the rise. Over one in five (22 per cent) UK consumers has purchased an item after seeing something on social media. Younger shoppers (48 per cent), women (29 per cent) and those living in urban areas (38 per cent) are significantly more likely to have purchased items after seeing posts on social media.

The study also found that men typically spend more online than women. On average, men spent £255 online over a period of three months, whereas women spent £204. Younger shoppers also typically buy online more frequently than shoppers of an older age. On average, those aged between 18-54 years purchased seven items, compared to six for those over the age of 55 years old, in the same three month period.

When shopping online, laptops are the device most commonly used in the evening, while smartphones are most likely to be used at all other times of the day. Since 2017, smartphone usage has increased in all locations. 78 per cent now use their smartphone for online shopping whilst travelling or commuting, up from 71 per cent in 2017. Almost half (45 per cent) of UK shoppers like to browse online in their free time and 44 per cent of UK shoppers find it cheaper to buy online than in-store.

A spokesperson for Royal Mail said'The growth of online retailing is driving a relentless pursuit of value for money. People continue to look online for the best deals and prices and this is driving the proportion of money being spent online, which has increased for the second year in a row. Retailers of all sizes must ensure they are responding to the ever changing digital landscape alongside trends in online shopping behaviour being led by younger shoppers.'

Ends

For journalist enquiries contact:

Jasmin Prichard, Royal Mail press office

Email: jasmin.prichard@royalmail.com

Royal Mail press office: 020 7449 8246

Note to editors

The research was independently conducted by Trinity McQueen and based on a representative sample of 1,506 UK online shoppers.

*Excluding groceries.

About Royal Mail plc

Royal Mail plc is the parent company of Royal Mail Group Limited, the leading provider of postal and delivery services in the UK and the UK's designated universal postal service provider. UK Parcels, International and Letters ('UKPIL') comprises the company's UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses operating under the 'Royal Mail' and 'Parcelforce Worldwide' brands. Through the Royal Mail Core Network, the company delivers a one-price-goes-anywhere service on a range of parcels and letters products. Royal Mail has the capability to deliver to around 30 million addresses in the UK, six days a week (excluding UK public holidays). Parcelforce Worldwide operates a separate UK network which collects and delivers express parcels. Royal Mail also owns General Logistics Systems (GLS) which operates one of the largest ground-based, deferred parcel delivery networks in Europe.

Disclaimer

Royal Mail plc published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 09:16:04 UTC
