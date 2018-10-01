Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Mail    RMG   GB00BDVZYZ77

ROYAL MAIL (RMG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/01 05:30:00 pm
393.75 GBp   -17.47%
11:31aROYAL MAIL : delivers warning on profit and costs
RE
10:37aROYAL MAIL : Trading Statement
PU
09/19COUNTRYWIDE : Royal Mail chairman steps down to focus on Countrywide..
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Royal Mail : delivers warning on profit and costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 11:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Royal Mail vans are parked in the Leytonstone post office depot in London, Britain

(Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc cut its costs savings target and forecast a 20-28 percent drop in profit for the year, sending shares of the UK post and parcels company down over 20 percent on Monday.

The former British postal monopoly has been struggling to stem falling letter volumes in the era of e-communication and more recently warned that the new European data privacy law may reduce marketing mails.

Royal Mail forecast a drop in adjusted operating profit before transformation costs to between 500 million pounds and 550 million pounds, compared with last year's 694 million pounds.

Royal Mail also said in the unscheduled trading statement that UK productivity and cost performance had been disappointing.

The company said it expects to cut costs by only 100 million pounds, well below the 230 million pounds it forecast earlier and said it would implement a range of short-term cost actions. It did not specify the actions.

In June, the company said there was some uncertainty among its customers about the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which imposes new requirements on how companies collect and process personal information about European Union users and came into force on May 25.

The company now expects a 7 percent decline in addressed letter volume compared with its prior forecast of a 4-6 percent decline for the medium-term.

Royal Mail also said labour market and other cost pressures would have a higher-than-anticipated impact on margins at its fast-growing European parcel business, GLS.

Its shares were down 14.5 percent at 407.7 pence at 1507 GMT, the top loser on the UK bluechip index <.FTSE>.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL MAIL
11:31aROYAL MAIL : delivers warning on profit and costs
RE
10:37aROYAL MAIL : Trading Statement
PU
09/19COUNTRYWIDE : Royal Mail chairman steps down to focus on Countrywide role
RE
09/10ROYAL MAIL : UK Subscription Box Market To Be Worth £1 Billion By 2022
PU
09/07ROYAL MAIL : Royalmail - Online shopping in the UK rises nine per cent YOY
AQ
09/06ROYAL MAIL : presents the final set of Special Stamps in a five-part commemorati..
PU
09/06ROYAL MAIL : UK SME Exports Show Marked Growth, Up 30 Per Cent Since 2016
AQ
09/06ROYAL MAIL : Acquires Canadian Parcel Delivery Company, Dicom Canada
AQ
09/05ROYAL MAIL : Online shopping in the UK rises nine per cent YOY
PU
09/04ROYAL MAIL : UK SME Exports Show Marked Growth, Up 30 Per Cent Since 2016
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Royal Mail, through its subsidiary General Logistics Systems acquires a Canad.. 
05/29Is Royal Mail Worth Your Time And Money? 
05/18Royal Mail's (ROYMF) CEO Moya Greene on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
05/17Royal Mail Plc 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/17Royal Mail reports FY results 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 10 394 M
EBIT 2019 477 M
Net income 2019 389 M
Finance 2019 142 M
Yield 2019 5,24%
P/E ratio 2019 12,70
P/E ratio 2020 11,80
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
Capitalization 4 771 M
Chart ROYAL MAIL
Duration : Period :
Royal Mail Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL MAIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 4,99  GBP
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rico Ralph Hermann Back Group CEO & Non-Executive Director
Arthur Leslie Owen Chairman
Sue Rachel Whalley Chief Operating Officer & Director
Stuart Campbell Simpson Chief Finance Officer & Director
Phil Morris Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL MAIL5.44%6 174
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-2.01%100 428
FEDEX CORPORATION-3.51%63 428
DEUTSCHE POST-22.74%44 850
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON13.67%12 667
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.51.69%12 622
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.