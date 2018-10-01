Royal Mail : delivers warning on profit and costs

The former British postal monopoly has been struggling to stem falling letter volumes in the era of e-communication and more recently warned that the new European data privacy law may reduce marketing mails.

Royal Mail forecast a drop in adjusted operating profit before transformation costs to between 500 million pounds and 550 million pounds, compared with last year's 694 million pounds.

Royal Mail also said in the unscheduled trading statement that UK productivity and cost performance had been disappointing.

The company said it expects to cut costs by only 100 million pounds, well below the 230 million pounds it forecast earlier and said it would implement a range of short-term cost actions. It did not specify the actions.

In June, the company said there was some uncertainty among its customers about the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which imposes new requirements on how companies collect and process personal information about European Union users and came into force on May 25.

The company now expects a 7 percent decline in addressed letter volume compared with its prior forecast of a 4-6 percent decline for the medium-term.

Royal Mail also said labour market and other cost pressures would have a higher-than-anticipated impact on margins at its fast-growing European parcel business, GLS.

Its shares were down 14.5 percent at 407.7 pence at 1507 GMT, the top loser on the UK bluechip index <.FTSE>.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)